Coronavirus today. Chinese leader Xi, one billion doses to Africa

20:58

World tourism alarm: 2,000 billion losses possible





Vaccination against the Covid in the world it is not uniform and the appearance of variants such as the Omicron generate continuous unknowns: a scenario that is not at all ideal for tourism, which for the second consecutive year is facing bloody losses. Probably, close to those for 2,000 billion dollars recorded last year, despite some signs of improvement arrived in the third quarter of 2021. This is the forecast of the World Tourism Organization (Omt), a specialized body of the United Nations, which warns of an economic recovery that is still too “slow and fragile” to give solid prospects to the sector. An alarm signal launched on the eve of the 24th general assembly of the OMT – scheduled from 30 November to 3 December in Madrid – and as new restrictions flock to the concern caused by the Omicron variant.

According to the latest data from OMT, between July and September the number of international tourists increased by 58% compared to the same period in 2020. An “encouraging” figure according to the general secretary of OMT, Zurab Pololikashvili, but still a long way from the pre-pandemic figures. “Tourist movements are still 76% lower,” adds Pololikashvili. The problem also affects theItaly.

According to the OMT, the drop in international tourist arrivals between January and August of this year was 61% lower than in the same period in 2019. An even more negative result for the Spain: -71% in the same period.

Instead, it has gone a little better, so far, for Germany And France (for which the OMT data also includes the month of September), which recorded reductions in international tourists of 55% and 44%, respectively. For the OMT, the resumption of tourism cannot be separated from a coordinated response by countries “in terms of restrictions, through” harmonic safety protocols “and tools such as the green pass.

And all this becomes “even more important” at a time when “Covid cases are increasing” in different regions of the world and “new variants of the coronavirus are emerging”. The future of the sector after the impact of the pandemic will be the central topic of the general assembly starting on Tuesday in Madrid, the city where the OMT headquarters is located, chosen to host the meeting after Morocco, a country initially indicated to welcome him, he pulled back after a worsening of the health situation linked to Covid.