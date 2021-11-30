Coronavirus today. Dietrofront school: quarantine and Dad with only one positive in the classroom
The global alert continues for Omicron, the variant discovered in South Africa but also the rush to vaccinate as many people as possible with the third dose, even 17-year-olds in America
-
Dietrofront school: quarantine and Dad with only one positive in the classroom
Less than a month after the entry into force of the new rules of the ministries of Health and Education, things are changing again for the classes dealing with a Covid case. We return with a circular to the previous rules with the quarantine and the Dad that is triggered when there is only one case of positivity in the whole class. The circular has been signed.
-
Modern CEO: new vaccines needed against Omicron
The plethora of mutations in the Omicron variant probably helps escape the protection of existing vaccines and necessitates the development of new forms of immunization, i.e. new vaccines, says Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel to the Financial Times.
It will likely take months to develop and deliver these updated vaccines which can then be distributed in large numbers, Bancel says. There is no way for current vaccines to provide the same level of protection against omicron as they do against delta.
-
Omicron: Use strengthen recommendation, booster from 18 years
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strengthened their recommendations against the background of fears related to the Omicron variant, stating that all adults aged 18 and over “should” receive a Covid-19 vaccine ‘booster’. Previously, this recommendation concerned the most vulnerable Americans, including those over 50, while for younger and healthier adults it had left the option open.