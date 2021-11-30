Coronavirus today. Dietrofront school: quarantine and Dad with only one positive in the classroom

7:19

Modern CEO: new vaccines needed against Omicron

The plethora of mutations in the Omicron variant probably helps escape the protection of existing vaccines and necessitates the development of new forms of immunization, i.e. new vaccines, says Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel to the Financial Times.

It will likely take months to develop and deliver these updated vaccines which can then be distributed in large numbers, Bancel says. There is no way for current vaccines to provide the same level of protection against omicron as they do against delta.