Coronavirus today. Ema: Omicron prevalent for Christmas? Possible, but not safe

Vaccine efficacy drops to 20% after 5 months

The protection against SARS-CoV-2 infections offered by mRNA vaccines begins to decline as early as one month after the second dose is administered to just over 20% after the fifth month. Even after this term, however, the effectiveness against the more serious consequences of Covid-19 remains high. A study coordinated by Weill Cornell Medicine of Doha, Qatar, published in the New England Journal of Medicine reconstructs the progressive loss of immunity to the coronavirus over time. The research is based on data from the population of Qatar, a state with one of the most intense testing activities in the world: it is estimated that every week 5% of the Qatari population undergoes molecular swabs and that 75% of Covid cases identified up to to date they have not emerged due to the appearance of symptoms but thanks to routine testing. The study evaluated cases of infection that arose between December 21, 2020 and September 5, on nearly 950,000 people who had received one or two doses of the mRNA vaccine. Based on this analysis, the researchers concluded that the protection offered by the vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection is negligible in the first two weeks after inoculation, reaching 36.8% in the third week until reaching the peak of 77.5% after one month. From that moment the effectiveness begins to decline: to 69.6% after three months, to 51.7% after four, to drop to 22.5% in the fifth month. Level which, albeit with some fluctuations, it maintains until the seventh month, when the study observation period ends. The case of protection against the severe forms of Covid-19 and against death is different: after three weeks it reaches 66.1%, reaches a peak of 96.8% after two months and then gradually begins to decline reaching 94.3 % in the third month, 83.7% in the fourth, 55.6% after the seventh month.