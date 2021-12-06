Coronavirus today. Fauci: “The first data on Omicron are encouraging”

7:23

Argentina: first case of omicron variant in the country

First case of omicron in Argentina. The Ministry of Health announced that it had detected the coronavirus variant in a 38-year-old South African traveler residing in the province of San Luis, who attended a business meeting in South Africa and returned to Argentina on November 30. Despite having presented the vaccine certificate and contracted Covid-19 in March 2021, the passenger tested positive. The PCR test carried out before the return trip, according to the established protocols, had given a negative result, like an antigen test carried out on arrival at the airport after a stopover in the United States. The man, a few days after his return home, learned that some people he had been in contact with tested positive, had decided to put himself in self-isolation despite being asymptomatic. Four other people the 38-year-old has been in contact with since returning to the country are in solitary confinement and, for the time being, tested negative.