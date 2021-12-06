Coronavirus today. Fauci: “The first data on Omicron are encouraging”
Argentina: first case of omicron variant in the country
First case of omicron in Argentina. The Ministry of Health announced that it had detected the coronavirus variant in a 38-year-old South African traveler residing in the province of San Luis, who attended a business meeting in South Africa and returned to Argentina on November 30. Despite having presented the vaccine certificate and contracted Covid-19 in March 2021, the passenger tested positive. The PCR test carried out before the return trip, according to the established protocols, had given a negative result, like an antigen test carried out on arrival at the airport after a stopover in the United States. The man, a few days after his return home, learned that some people he had been in contact with tested positive, had decided to put himself in self-isolation despite being asymptomatic. Four other people the 38-year-old has been in contact with since returning to the country are in solitary confinement and, for the time being, tested negative.
Fauci: “The first data on Omicron are encouraging”
The first signs of Omicron’s severity “are encouraging,” said Anthony Fauci, the Biden administration chief adviser that the vaccine booster offers a “considerable degree of protection.” The Financial Times reports this and adds that Fauci is not yet unbalancing on all the consequences of the variant but is optimistic about the first data that are coming.
Japan announces third dose advance ‘where possible’
Japan will reduce the current interval between the second and third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, currently eight months, “where possible”, to counter the Omicron variant. Deputy cabinet secretary Seiji Kihara anticipated this when speaking to Fuji TV, explaining that the interval will be reduced to six months. Initially the Japanese central government had set a distance of at least eight months for the recall, subsequently reduced to six in exceptional cases. Japan began administering the third doses of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.