Coronavirus today. France: record of infections, over 350 thousand in one day

Switzerland, 24,602 infections and 16 deaths

In the last 24 hours, 24,602 infections, 16 deaths and 129 hospitalizations for covid-19 have been recorded in Switzerland, according to data published by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH). A week ago, the daily bulletin reported 20,742 cases, 15 deaths and 109 hospitalizations. Currently 679 people are hospitalized in the intensive care units. Patients with Covid-19 occupy 31.20% of the available places in intensive care, where the employment rate is 75.90%. Over the last 24 hours, the results of 66,659 tests have been transmitted, with a positive rate of 36.9%, compared to 33.8% last week. The Omicron variant accounts for 76.7% of cases. In the last fourteen days, the total number of infections amounted to 286,817, or 3,293.21 per 100,000 inhabitants. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,571,376 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are 12,047 deaths. In total, 67.61% of Swiss people have already received two doses of the vaccine. Among the population over the age of twelve, the share rises to 76.93%. In addition, 68.20% of people over 65 and 30.75% of the population received the so-called booster, i.e. the third booster dose.