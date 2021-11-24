Coronavirus today. Germany, almost 67 thousand cases: new weekly peak
In Italy Cdm for the tightening against the fourth wave and third dose bookable five months after the first cycle. In China, Covid causes the birth rate to drop to a minimum in 40 years
China, birth rate at its lowest in 40 years
China’s birth rate plummeted last year, dropping to its lowest level in more than 40 years, despite efforts by the communist regime to persuade couples to have more children. Despite having been allowed to have two children since 2016, a number that has risen to three this year, Beijing is facing the risk of an aging population and a decline in the number of workers. Despite the Covid-19 epidemic that confined millions of couples to their homes in early 2020, the birth rate dropped dramatically last year, dropping to 8.52 births per minimum population.
Germany, 66,884 infections and 335 deaths
In the last 24 hours there have been 66,884 new cases of contagion registered by the health authorities of Germany, for a weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants which records a new peak of 404.5 cases. The deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the same time frame were 335, for a total of 99,768 since the beginning of the pandemic.
From now third dose to five months
The circular from the Ministry of Health comes into force from Wednesday 24 November, which provides for the advance of the booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine from 6 to 5 months and administration to the 40 to 59 year old age group. In view of the end-of-year holidays, record bookings are being made, while the possibility of opening up to under 40s is also being evaluated. Austria anticipates the booster even four months after the last dose. WHO alarm on intensive care: “high or extreme pressure” is expected in 49 of the 53 European countries between now and March 1, 2022. And over 2.2 million deaths.