World

Coronavirus today. Germany, almost 67 thousand cases: new weekly peak

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Actuality

In Italy Cdm for the tightening against the fourth wave and third dose bookable five months after the first cycle. In China, Covid causes the birth rate to drop to a minimum in 40 years

Coronavirus: Bulletin of November 23, 2021

  • China, birth rate at its lowest in 40 years

    China’s birth rate plummeted last year, dropping to its lowest level in more than 40 years, despite efforts by the communist regime to persuade couples to have more children. Despite having been allowed to have two children since 2016, a number that has risen to three this year, Beijing is facing the risk of an aging population and a decline in the number of workers. Despite the Covid-19 epidemic that confined millions of couples to their homes in early 2020, the birth rate dropped dramatically last year, dropping to 8.52 births per minimum population.

    A neonatal ward in Danzhai, Northwest China (Afp)

  • Germany, 66,884 infections and 335 deaths

    In the last 24 hours there have been 66,884 new cases of contagion registered by the health authorities of Germany, for a weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants which records a new peak of 404.5 cases. The deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the same time frame were 335, for a total of 99,768 since the beginning of the pandemic.

    Intensive care unit at the Leipzig hospital (Ap)

  • From now third dose to five months

    The circular from the Ministry of Health comes into force from Wednesday 24 November, which provides for the advance of the booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine from 6 to 5 months and administration to the 40 to 59 year old age group. In view of the end-of-year holidays, record bookings are being made, while the possibility of opening up to under 40s is also being evaluated. Austria anticipates the booster even four months after the last dose. WHO alarm on intensive care: “high or extreme pressure” is expected in 49 of the 53 European countries between now and March 1, 2022. And over 2.2 million deaths.

    Milan, administration of the third dose (Ansa)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno6 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

4 Italian regions pass into the red zone, only 3 remain green

2 weeks ago

Fear of an electricity blackout in Spain: she rushed to buy cylinders, torches and stoves. Government: “We have energy autonomy”

2 weeks ago

what had not been seen, check the video – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

with 90% vaccinated the use will be reduced – Time

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button