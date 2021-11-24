Coronavirus today. Germany, almost 67 thousand cases: new weekly peak

7:18

From now third dose to five months

The circular from the Ministry of Health comes into force from Wednesday 24 November, which provides for the advance of the booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine from 6 to 5 months and administration to the 40 to 59 year old age group. In view of the end-of-year holidays, record bookings are being made, while the possibility of opening up to under 40s is also being evaluated. Austria anticipates the booster even four months after the last dose. WHO alarm on intensive care: “high or extreme pressure” is expected in 49 of the 53 European countries between now and March 1, 2022. And over 2.2 million deaths.