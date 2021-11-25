Coronavirus today: Germany, over 100 thousand victims

10:27

Gimbe Foundation: In 7 days + 27% cases, + 16.4% intensive and + 8.7% deaths





Except in Basilicata, in all regions there is a percentage increase in new cases with variations ranging from + 1.3% in Tuscany to + 124.3% in Valle D’Aosta. This is what emerges from the weekly ‘map’ drawn by the Gimbe Foundation which also highlights how in 92 provinces there is an incidence equal to or greater than 50 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: in Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia Romagna, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Liguria, Lombardy, Marche, Piedmont and Veneto all provinces exceed this threshold.

And in 18 provinces there are over 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants: Trieste (674), Gorizia (492), Bolzano (442), Forlì-Cesena (311), Padua (274), Rimini (249), Aosta (248), Ravenna (214), Treviso (213), Venice (213), Vicenza (200), Pordenone (186), Udine (183), Fermo (172), Ascoli Piceno (166), Belluno (162), La Spezia (162 ) and Imperia (160).

“When the incidence exceeds 150 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants – highlights the president of the Nino foundation Cartabellotta – local administrators must promptly verify the existence of outbreaks and decide on any targeted restrictions to stem the spread of the infection, as already done by the Autonomous Province of Bolzano “.

“On the hospital front – says Renata Gili, Head of Research on Health Services of the Gimbe Foundation – there is a further increase in the number of beds occupied by Covid patients: compared to the previous week “, in fact,” + 15.8% in the medical area and + 16.4% in intensive care ” .

In absolute terms, the number of patients Covid in the medical area it went from 2,371 on 16 October to 4,597 on 23 November (+ 93.9%) and that in intensive care from 338 on 25 October to 560 on 23 November (+ 65.7%). At the national level, as of 23 November, the employment rate was 8% in the medical area and 6% in the critical area, but with significant regional differences: for the medical area they exceed the 15% threshold in the autonomous province of Bolzano ( 16%) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (18%) which with 14% exceeds even that of 10% for the critical area.

“Daily admissions to intensive care continue to increase – Marco points out Musts, operating director of the Gimbe Foundation – The 7-day moving average went from 38 admissions / day the previous week to 48 ”.