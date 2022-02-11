Coronavirus today. Germany, the incidence is still growing

9:19

Home care, new ministry circular updates therapies and indications

The management of anti-Covid care at home. The Ministry of Health, with a new circular, has updated the indications for home care with specific information for children and pregnant women. The Ministry of Health explains that the circular comes for “the supervening availability of new antiviral drugs and monoclonal antibodies”. The premise is that “the therapies, both with monoclonal antibodies and with antivirals, are indicated for subjects with mild-moderate Covid of recent onset, not hospitalized and not on oxygen therapy, who present risk factors for the development of severe forms of the disease “.

In accordance with the specific authorization decisions of the AIFA, “the selection of the patient to be treated with monoclonal antibodies or antivirals is entrusted to doctors who treat patients with recent onset Covid and with mild-moderate symptoms”, highlights the circular. In particular, in asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic home subjects, based on the information and data currently available, the ministry experts “provide the following clinical management recommendations: constant and accurate monitoring of the patient’s vital parameters and clinical conditions, including periodic measurement of oxygen saturation by pulse oximetry (it is recommended to consider 92% oxygen saturation (SpO2) in ambient air as a safety threshold value for a Covid-19 patient at home) “. Symptomatic treatments, “for example paracetamol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in case of fever or joint or muscle pain, unless there is a clear contraindication to use”, reports the circular.

And again, “appropriate hydration and nutrition, particularly in elderly patients. In the immobilized patient, given the increased risk of sarcopenia, an appropriate protein intake must be guaranteed. Promote, within the limits allowed by the patient’s clinical conditions, physical activity at home which, even if limited, helps to prevent the consequences of immobilization and bed rest and can allow a reduction in the indication for the use of heparin ” .

The circular highlights that it is necessary to “avoid the empirical use of antibiotics. The lack of a solid rationale and the absence of evidence of efficacy in the treatment of patients with Sars-CoV2 viral infection alone do not allow recommending the use of antibiotics, alone or in combination with other drugs “. Furthermore, the document points out that “an unjustified use of antibiotics can also determine the onset and spread of bacterial resistance that could compromise the response to future antibiotic therapies. Their possible use is to be reserved exclusively for cases in which bacterial infection has been demonstrated by a microbiological examination and in those in which the clinical picture raises the well-founded suspicion of bacterial overlap “.

“Do not use hydroxychloroquine whose efficacy has not been confirmed in any of the randomized clinical trials conducted so far; do not administer drugs by aerosol if in isolation with other cohabitants due to the risk of spreading the virus in the environment. And do not modify, unless there is a compelling clinical reason, the chronic therapies in place for other pathologies (for example antihypertensive, lipid-lowering, hypoglycemic, anticoagulant or antiplatelet therapies, psychotropic therapies), as this would risk causing aggravation of pre-existing conditions that may have also an important impact on prognosis. Avoid the use of benzodiazepines, especially in high doses, in consideration of the possible risks of respiratory depression ”, recalls the circular.