Coronavirus today. Germany thinks about the vaccination obligation for everyone. Use towards narrow on travel

7:13

Brazil, two cases of Omicron identified, the first in Latin America

Brazilian health authorities have identified two positive cases of Omicron which are the first infections in Latin America of the new variant of the coronavirus. The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed that it is a Brazilian man and woman who arrived in Sao Paulo from South Africa where they carry out missionary activities. There is also a third suspected case, a passenger landed at Guarulhos International Airport from Etiopía, but the Institute is still conducting analyzes to verify that it is an Omicron variant. In reality, the Brazilian health authorities make it known that the couple arrived in Brazil before the news of the identification of the new variant was made public. In fact, it arrived in Brazil on November 23 presenting a negative molecular swab, but when they made a new swab on November 25, both were positive. Both have mild symptoms.