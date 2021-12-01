Coronavirus today. Germany thinks about the vaccination obligation for everyone. Use towards narrow on travel
Global alert is still on for the Omicron variant, as countries tend to tighten border entrances. Africa increasingly isolated
Germany is moving towards the obligation of vaccinations for all from next year against the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus. The proposal will be supported by Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz to whom the next prime minister, however, leaves freedom of conscience on how to vote.
In a meeting between Merkel, Scholz and the governor of the 16 Lander, various restrictive measures were discussed concerning the schopping for the unvaccinated, the limitation of admissions to football matches, up to the possible vaccination obligation for all. Tomorrow 2 December it will be decided.
Today Cts Aifa meets on vaccine under 12
Today Cts Aifa meets on vaccine under 12. The president of the Italian Medicines Agency Aifa, Giorgio Palù, said yesterday, November 30: “Tomorrow the Technical Scientific Commission of Aifa Cts meets: usually we have always approved the one that approved the ‘Ema even after a few hours. I would say that the urgent urgency in this case is not there, because the vaccine preparations must arrive which, I remember, are equal to one third of those made to adolescents and therefore in any case the vaccines will arrive in mid-December “.
Brazil, two cases of Omicron identified, the first in Latin America
Brazilian health authorities have identified two positive cases of Omicron which are the first infections in Latin America of the new variant of the coronavirus. The Adolfo Lutz Institute confirmed that it is a Brazilian man and woman who arrived in Sao Paulo from South Africa where they carry out missionary activities. There is also a third suspected case, a passenger landed at Guarulhos International Airport from Etiopía, but the Institute is still conducting analyzes to verify that it is an Omicron variant. In reality, the Brazilian health authorities make it known that the couple arrived in Brazil before the news of the identification of the new variant was made public. In fact, it arrived in Brazil on November 23 presenting a negative molecular swab, but when they made a new swab on November 25, both were positive. Both have mild symptoms.