Coronavirus today. IMF: Euroland economy grows, risks from geopolitical tensions

The progress of the pandemic with real-time updates
Abrignani (Cts): “If the virus remained like this, I’d put my signature on it”
“We are at the tail of the pandemic” and we can “dream of recovering one by one all the freedoms lost in the last two years”. Sergio Abrignani, immunologist of the University of Milan, member of the technical-scientific committee, is optimistic in an interview with ‘Corriere della sera’. And he adds: “I would put my signature on it, if the virus stayed like this and didn’t change anymore. Both Omicron 1 and Type 2 are less dangerous than Delta for two or three dose vaccinees as they are well proven to induce less severe disease. I hope this is the virus destined to remain among us and become endemic. I think it is difficult for a more contagious variant to emerge ”.
In Russia 165,643 new cases and 698 deaths
Russia has recorded 165,643 new cases of Covid and 698 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest report from the health authorities.
IMF: Euroland economy grows, risks from geopolitical tensions
The euro area economy is catching up quickly with GDP reaching its pre-crisis levels at the end of last year. This was stated by the IMF underlining that the recovery is linked to the high level of vaccination and strong policies to support the economy. The GDP of Euroland is estimated to grow by 3.9% this year and by 2.5% next year, to then increase by 1.7% the following year. “Inflation accelerated in 2021” but should decrease “in the course of 2022 and remain below the 2% target of the ECB in the medium term”, highlights the Fund, specifying that the increase in geopolitical tensions “poses a new downside risk for growth and upside risk for inflation, even if the precise impact will depend ”on the evolution of the situation and on the answers that will be given in the coming weeks.