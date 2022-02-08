Coronavirus today. IMF: Euroland economy grows, risks from geopolitical tensions

8:51

IMF: Euroland economy grows, risks from geopolitical tensions

The euro area economy is catching up quickly with GDP reaching its pre-crisis levels at the end of last year. This was stated by the IMF underlining that the recovery is linked to the high level of vaccination and strong policies to support the economy. The GDP of Euroland is estimated to grow by 3.9% this year and by 2.5% next year, to then increase by 1.7% the following year. “Inflation accelerated in 2021” but should decrease “in the course of 2022 and remain below the 2% target of the ECB in the medium term”, highlights the Fund, specifying that the increase in geopolitical tensions “poses a new downside risk for growth and upside risk for inflation, even if the precise impact will depend ”on the evolution of the situation and on the answers that will be given in the coming weeks.