Coronavirus today in Emilia Romagna, the bulletin of May 2, 2022 – Chronicle

Bologna, 2 May 2022 – Today’s data also confirm the decline in Covid infections. I’m 2,540 new positives registered in the last 24 hours, yesterday there were 3,736Saturday 4,651. Today, however, is Monday (in addition to the fact that yesterday was a holiday) and at the beginning of the week the data are always lower than the norm, due to a smaller number of swabs that are carried out. Then there is a increase in hospitalizations: +1 in intensive care and +44 in non-critical wards. THE deaths of today are 11.

Starting today the working week with the new rules on masks And Green pass. The new life approaches the old life, the pre-pandemic one that seems to date back to a geological era ago. Certainly, putting on file gestures that have become habitual, such as putting on a mask before entering an indoor venue, is not immediate. And it should be remembered that a lot of caution is still needed.

In the meantime, in Italian hospitals, after the drop of one percentage point recorded on Sunday, the occupation of non-critical area wards by Covid patients which, exactly one year ago, was 29%. The employment of women is stable at 4% in Italy intensive therapies (a year ago it was 28%) and none exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of May 1, 2022, published today.

In detail, employment in the non-critical area of ​​the hospital wards remained stable at 15% Emilia Romagna. As regards, however, the occupation of places in intensive care by patients with Covid-19, the Region is still at 3%.

Covid today: data and infections from Emilia Romagna

I’m 2,540 covid infections more than yesterday, out of a total of 8,773 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,069 molecular and 3,704 rapid antigen tests. Overall, the percentage of the new positives on the number of tampons made is del 28.9%. It is a non-indicative value of the general trend seen on number of swabs performedwhich in holidays it is lower than on the other days and above all the molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

Since the beginning of the epidemic from Coronavirusin Emilia Romagna yes 1,417,599 cases are registered of positivity.

The contagion map

L’middle age of today’s new positives is 43.8 years. The situation of infections in the provinces can be seen Bologna with 563 new cases, followed by Modena (+405); then Reggio Emilia (+369), Parma (+261), Ravenna (+258) and Ferrara (+179). Then there are Rimini (+148), Cesena (+117), Piacenza (+96) and Forlì (+75); finally the Imola district, with 69 new cases of positivity.

THE active casesthat is i actual patients, are 56,012 (-3,634). Of these, the people in home insulationi.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 54,589 (-3,679), the 97.4% of the total number of active cases.

Admissions

Patients currently hospitalized in the intensive therapies of Emilia-Romagna are 30 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to + 3.4%), the average age is 65.8 years. Regarding patients hospitalized in the other Covid departmentsI am 1,393 (+44 compared to yesterday, + 3.3%), mean age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 a Piacenza (stable number compared to yesterday), 1 a Parma (-1); 5 a Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 6 a Modena (+3); 7 a Bologna (unchanged); 3 a Ferrara (unchanged); 2 a Ravenna (-1); 1 a Forlì (unchanged); 4 a Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the province of Cesena and in Imola district (like yesterday).

Healed and deceased

People as a whole heal I am 6,163 more compared to yesterday and reach 1.344.945.

Unfortunately, there are 11 deaths: 2 in the province of Piacenza (both women, 87 and 95 respectively); 1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 91 year old man); 1 in the province of Modena (a 92-year-old man); 4 in the province of Bologna (a woman of 78 and three men, respectively of 84.85 and 98 years); 2 in the province of Ferrara (an 89-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man); 1 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (an 86-year-old man) There are no deaths in the province of Parma, Ravenna, Rimini is in the Imola district. In totalsince the beginning of the epidemic i deaths in the region there were 16,642.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 o’clock they were administered altogether 10,390,810 doses; out of the total they are 3,788,432 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination course, the 94.3%. The third doses made are 2,873,399.

As for the fourth dosereserved for citizens from 80 years and up and at frail people between 60 and 79 yearsfrom 12 April to today they are altogether 47,768 those administered. In detail: Local health authority of Piacenza (over 80: 1,042; age group 60-79: 608); Usl company of Parma (over 80: 2,929age group 60-79: 1,047); Usl company of Reggio Emilia (over 80: 8,215age group 60-79: 1,354); Usl company of Modena (over 80: 9.105age group 60-79: 2.447); Usl company of Bologna (over 80: 5,094age group 60-79: 814); Usl company of Imola (over 80: 966age group 60-79: 571); Usl company of Ferrara (over 80: 2,085age group 60-79: 781); Usl company of Romagna (over 80: 8,615age group 60-79: 2.095).

Coronavirus today, the bulletin of Italy

They were 40,757 the new infections from Coronavirus in Italy yesterday, Sunday 1 May 2022, according to the data and numbers of the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Also register others 105 dead.

In the Covid departments they were not critical -88 the number of beds occupied, while the tintensive care.

Covid, the other news

