Coronavirus today. “In Germany there is a pandemic of the unvaccinated: 100 deaths a day”

Australia, vaccine in preparation for each strain

A universal vaccine, also effective against future variants of COVID-19 , capable of activating antibodies that neutralize the ‘immutable’ part of the spike protein of Sars Cov-2. It is the project in which the scientists of the Garvan Institute of Sydney, who studied thousands of antibodies in the laboratory to identify those that elicit an immune response, targeting the part of the coronavirus spike protein that remains unchanged when the virus mutates.
Researchers have already tested several immunizations in laboratory mice, with the results published in the journal Immunity. The goal is to generate antibodies that target a region of the spike protein called the ‘class 4 epitope region’, which does not vary genetically between coronavirus strains and therefore has less ability to mutate in the future. By identifying these antibodies, the researchers were able to develop a vaccination strategy that will remain effective for future strains of the virus, writes Garvan’s executive director Christopher. Goodnow.
“Current vaccines do a great job of keeping people out of hospitals and slowing the spread of the virus. However, the antibodies produced with current vaccines are directed at a part of the virus that can easily mutate and reduce the efficiency with which the antibodies directed against that part of the virus can block it. We have looked at other parts of the spike that are equally vital for the virus to infect. And we looked at thousands and thousands of antibodies, many in great detail, to focus on the antibodies that act on this immutable part that the virus needs to infect, but that doesn’t change. In the next phase of the project, formulations of such next-generation vaccines will be tested in pre-clinical models to determine whether they can generate antibodies to protect against different strains of the virus.

