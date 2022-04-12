Coronavirus today. In Italy 28,368 cases (-7.4% from last week) and 115 victims

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 210 new cases, 151 hospitalizations, 1 death



210 new cases were registered this Monday morning in Friuli Venezia Giulia, yesterday there were 808. On 1,221 molecular swabs 55 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 4.50%. There are also 1,688 antigenic testrapids made, from which 155 cases (9.18%) were detected.

As yesterday, only one person is currently hospitalized in intensive care, while 150 patients hospitalized in other departments are up from 140 yesterday, thus bringing the total number of hospitalized citizens to 151 (compared to 41 this Sunday). On the other hand, deaths are decreasing: 1 today against 2 yesterday.

In South Tyrol no deaths and 145 new cases

L’South Tyrol records another day with no deaths and just 145 new cases. However, the number of swabs carried out is very low, as often on Mondays: 205 pcr (7 positive) and 1,086 antigen tests (138 positive). The number of beds occupied in the normal wards, on the other hand, is now 47 (+5), while the one in intensive care remains unchanged (2). 5,050 South Tyroleans are currently in quarantine and 602 have been declared recovered.

In Puglia 9 deaths and 1,859 cases, 10.8% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 1,859 cases of contagion out of 17,171 tests (incidence of 10.8%, down from 16.3% yesterday) and 9 deaths. The new cases are distributed as follows: 702 in the province of Bari, 134 in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, 163 in the province of Brindisi, 238 in the province of Foggia, 422 in the province of Lecce, 179 in the Tarantino.

Another 18 infected people are resident outside the region (province under definition for other 3 cases). 107,848 people are currently positive in Puglia, of which 649 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 657) and 39 in intensive care (yesterday 40).