Coronavirus today, in Italy 29,575 new cases (+ 8.7% from last week) and 146 deaths

In Tuscany 16 deaths, hospitalizations and intensive therapies date back

There are 16 – 7 women and 9 men with an average age of 81.4 years – the Covid positive people who have died in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of deaths caused by the epidemic rose to 9,812. The total cases of positivity since the beginning of the epidemic in Tuscany are 1,081,575.

The average age of 1,203 new positives today is approximately 44 years (17% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 22% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older). The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 1,021,578 (94.5% of total cases). The currently positive are 50,185 today, -7.1% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 698 (11 more than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (3 more).

In South Tyrol 203 cases and 1 death in 24 hours



There are 203 new positive cases in South Tyrol of which 10 identified with molecular swab and 193 with antigen test, and one death in the last 24 hours. She is a woman over 80 years old. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the South Tyrolean Health Authority.

There were 48 hospitalizations in ordinary hospital wards and 3 in intensive care. At the moment, 3,890 people are in quarantine and home isolation.

In Puglia 4 deaths and 3,036 cases, 16.31% of the tests

Today in Puglia 3,036 new cases were recorded on 18,606 tests (incidence of 16.31%, down from 19% yesterday) and 4 deaths. The new cases are distributed as follows: 1,100 in the province of Bari, 216 in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani, 322 in that of Brindisi, 412 in Foggiano, 573 in Lecce, 372 in the province of Taranto. Another 34 infected people are resident outside the region. Of the 105,756 currently positive in Puglia, 580 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 587) and 29 in intensive care (yesterday 31).