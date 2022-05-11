Coronavirus today. In Italy 42,249 new cases (-10.2% in 7 days) and 115 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy today, May 11, 42,249 new infections were detected (yesterday 56,015) from coronavirus , detected through 294,611 swabs (yesterday 371,221). The positivity rate is 14.34% (yesterday at 15.09%) against 14.03% 7 days ago (+ 2.2%). The victims today were 115 (yesterday they were 158).

The victims

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Wednesday 11 May, therefore counts 115 victims, 43 fewer than the 158 registered yesterday.

The weekly variation

The total of new infections today marks a decrease of 10.2% compared to the same day a week ago, when 47,039 new positives were registered.

Intensive care and other data

The current positives are down 1,041,196 (yesterday 1,082,972), as well as 8,412 hospitalized patients (8,579 yesterday) and intensive care 338 (yesterday 358).

In Trentino 291 new infections

In Trentino today 291 new infections have been intercepted by 1,880 swabs. In terms of hospitalizations, compared to 13 discharges, there were 7 admissions: therefore, hospitalized patients drop to 67, of which 2 are still in resuscitation. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has reached 1,218,208 administrations, a figure that includes 428,048 second doses and 339,728 third doses.