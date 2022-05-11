Health

Coronavirus today. In Italy 42,249 new cases (-10.2% in 7 days) and 115 victims

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

Loading …

In Italy today, May 11, 42,249 new infections were detected (yesterday 56,015) from coronavirus , detected through 294,611 swabs (yesterday 371,221). The positivity rate is 14.34% (yesterday at 15.09%) against 14.03% 7 days ago (+ 2.2%). The victims today were 115 (yesterday they were 158).
In the graphs below, and in the page of Lab24 all updated data.

The victims

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Wednesday 11 May, therefore counts 115 victims, 43 fewer than the 158 registered yesterday.

The weekly variation

The total of new infections today marks a decrease of 10.2% compared to the same day a week ago, when 47,039 new positives were registered.

Intensive care and other data

The current positives are down 1,041,196 (yesterday 1,082,972), as well as 8,412 hospitalized patients (8,579 yesterday) and intensive care 338 (yesterday 358).

Find out more
GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS

The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

Loading …

In Trentino 291 new infections

In Trentino today 291 new infections have been intercepted by 1,880 swabs. In terms of hospitalizations, compared to 13 discharges, there were 7 admissions: therefore, hospitalized patients drop to 67, of which 2 are still in resuscitation. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has reached 1,218,208 administrations, a figure that includes 428,048 second doses and 339,728 third doses.

Source link

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 13 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dr. Wilfredo de Jesús, new president of the Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia Center in Puerto Rico

5 mins ago

signed agreement on personal shortage – Corriere.it

12 mins ago

start a free cycle at the Hospital de Clínicas

17 mins ago

3 requirements that Pediatrics asks for Health to recognize ACE

29 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button