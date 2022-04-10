Coronavirus today. In Italy 53,253 cases and 90 victims

In Lazio 6,415 new cases (-840), 5 deaths

Today in Lazio out of a total of 42,804 swabs, there are 6,415 new positive cases (-840), 5 deaths (+1), 1,145 hospitalized (+30), 68 intensive care (-3) and +3,546 healed. the ratio of positives to swabs is 14.9%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,954. This was announced by the councilor for health Alessio D’Amato after today’s videoconference of the regional task force for COVID-19 with the general directors of the ASL and hospitals, university polyclinics and the Bambino Gesù Pediatric hospital ended. .

Veneto, 5,341 new infections in the last 24 hours



Situation of Covid infections substantially stable in Veneto, where 5,341 new positives were recorded in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 6,820). There are also 10 victims. The total number of infected persons since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,554,548, that of deaths to 14,264. The figure for currently positive subjects, 79,273 (-494), is almost unchanged. Little significant changes also for hospital data. Covid patients hospitalized in the medical area are 848 (-9), those in intensive care 45 (+2).

In Umbria two more hospitalized and one dead



Two more Covid hospitalized in Umbria, 284 as of April 10, but while those in the dedicated departments drop to 192 from 197, those in the other areas rise to 86, from 78. The number of posts occupied in intensive care increased from seven to six. And there is a new death. It emerges from the data of the Region. In the last day there are 1,130 new cases and 1,836 cured, with the currently positive now 14,512, 707 fewer. 7,616 tests for Covid research were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 14.83 percent, practically stable compared to 14.76 percent on Saturday 9 April.

Calabria: 1,619 new infections and 7 deaths

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 1,619 new infections are registered (out of 8,850 swabs carried out), +1,175 recovered and 7 deaths (for a total of 2,382 deaths). The bulletin also records +437 currently positive, +5 hospitalizations (for a total of 343) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 20).