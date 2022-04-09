Coronavirus today. In Italy 63,992 cases and 112 victims

Emilia-Romagna, 4,717 new cases and 13 deaths

Since the beginning of the epidemic caused by Covid-19, in Emilia-Romagna, 1,321,748 cases of positivity to the new coronavirus have been recorded, 4,717 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,732 swabs performed in the last 24 hours. The average age of new positives today is 44.4 years. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20%. The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units of Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to 2.9%) and their average age is 66.2 years. The patients admitted to the other Covid departments are, on the other hand, 1,239 (-16 compared to yesterday, -1.3%) and their average age is 76.2 years. In the last 24 hours there have been 13 deaths and in total, since the beginning of the epidemic, 16,361 have lost their lives in Emilia-Romagna.

In the Marche hospitalizations on the rise, 2 victims in the last 24 hours



There are 2 victims linked to Covid, registered in the last 24 hours in the Marche. Both subjects were suffering from previous pathologies. They are two women, an 88 year old from Ancona and an 87 year old from Fano (Pesaro Urbino). The total number of deaths, since the start of the pandemic crisis, therefore rises to 3,757. Hospitalizations are on the rise: a total of 235 patients are treated in hospitals in the Marche, four more than yesterday. Of these, 10 (+1) are hospitalized in intensive care. And again, there are 58 (-3) patients in the semi-intensive areas and 167 (+6) hospitalized in non-intensive wards. 29 patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the regional health service.

Basilicata, 714 infections and 2 deaths



In Basilicata there are 714 new cases of contagion from Sars Cov-2, out of a total of 3,582 swabs (molecular and antigenic), and there are 2 deaths from Covid-19. These are the data from the regional bulletin of the coronavirus task force referring to the last 24 hours. 697 healings were recorded. The hospitalized for Covid-19 are 99 (-2) of which 1 in intensive care. Overall, the current positives residing in Basilicata are approximately 26,700.

In Calabria 2,100 new infections and 9 deaths

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 2,100 new infections are registered (out of 10,307 swabs carried out), +1,352 recovered and 9 deaths (for a total of 2,375 deaths). The bulletin also records +739 currently positive, -4 hospitalizations (for a total of 338) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 19).