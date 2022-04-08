Coronavirus today. In Italy 66,535 cases (-10.5% from last week) and 144 victims

In Valle D’Aosta no deaths and 69 new positive cases



No deaths and 69 new positive cases in Valle d’Aosta. The total number of people infected with the virus from the beginning of the emergency to date is therefore 33,185. The current positives are 1184 of which 1168 in home isolation and 16 hospitalized.

A total of 31,474 people were healed, up 49 units compared to yesterday. The cases tested to date are 131,613 while the swabs carried out are 494,584. The deaths of people tested positive for Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the epidemic to today are 527.

In Basilicata 744 new cases and one death



The regional task force reports that yesterday, April 7, 102 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 in Basilicata: 62 in the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, of which 1 in intensive care, and 40 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital in Matera, of which none in intensive care. Also yesterday 3,281 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 744 were positive. There were 801 healings.

Furthermore, the death of a person residing in Calabria was recorded. 218 vaccinations were carried out yesterday. In total, 467,948 Lucanians who received the first dose of the vaccine (84.6 percent), 441,279 those who also received the second dose (79.8 percent) and 352,982 (63.8 percent) those who received the third dose, for a total of 1,262,525 administered doses of 553,254 residents (data from the Italian Post Office).

In Abruzzo 2,079 new cases and 3 deaths

In Abruzzo 3 new cases between the ages of 57 and 94 were registered. Of these, 1 is reported in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila. The total number of deaths caused by the coronavirus, throughout the course of the pandemic, rises to 3,123. Today in the region there are 2,263 healed and 2,079 new positives, aged between 3 months and 101 years. This last figure brings the total of infections, since the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 330,778.