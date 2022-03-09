Coronavirus today, in Italy another 22,083 cases (+ 22.81% from last week) and 130 victims

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Abruzzo 462 new cases, slight increase in hospitalizations



There are 462 new cases of Covid-19 ascertained in the last 24 hours in Abruzzo. Of the total, 295 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular buffers (1,279) and antigenic buffers (3,411), is equal to 9.85%. Slight increase in hospitalizations, which go from 303 yesterday to 306 today, while remaining rapidly decreasing on a weekly basis. The new positives are between 5 months and 96 years old. The currently positive are 65,113: 294 patients (+4) are hospitalized in the medical area and 12 (-1) are in intensive care, while the other 64,807 (+2) are in home isolation. The healed are 202,311 (+444). The total number of cases ascertained from the beginning of the emergency to date exceeds 270 thousand and reaches 270,424.

Piedmont, 9 deaths and over 1530 infections, + 4 hospitalizations



The Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region has communicated 1,537 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19, equal to 6.6% of 23,309 swabs performed, of which 21,029 antigenic. The total number of positive cases becomes 993,949. There are 36 hospitalized in intensive care (+3 compared to yesterday). There are 700 inpatients not in intensive care (+1 compared to yesterday). There are 41,415 people in home isolation. The diagnostic swabs processed so far are 15,833,888 (+23,309 compared to yesterday). There are 9 deaths, none today, of people diagnosed with Covid-19 reported by the Crisis Unit of the Piedmont Region. The total then becomes 13,092 deaths tested positive for the virus. The healed patients total 938.706 (+1.945 compared to yesterday).

Lazio, today 2,444 cases and 5 deaths

Today in Lazio “out of 6,599 molecular swabs and 17,317 antigenic swabs for a total of 23,916 swabs, 2,444 new positive cases are recorded (-1,479), 5 deaths (+2), 1,142 hospitalized (+29), 99 therapies intensive (+1) and +6,565 the healed. the ratio of positives to swabs is 10.2%. cases in Rome city are at an altitude of 1,309 “. This was underlined by the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In Sardinia 790 new positives and 3 deaths

In Sardinia there are today 790 further confirmed cases of Covid positivity. A total of 2,776 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 26 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. There are 323 patients admitted to the medical area, one less than yesterday. There are 24,792 cases of home isolation, 95 fewer than yesterday. There are 3 deaths: two women aged 90 and 99, residing respectively in the province of South Sardinia and in the province of Oristano and 1 man aged 90 residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.

Valle D’Aosta, no deaths and 20 new positive cases

No deaths and 20 new positive cases at Covid 19 in Valle D’Aosta which bring the total number of people infected by the virus from the beginning of the epidemic to today in the region to 31,686. The current positives are 1,300 of which 1,284 in home isolation, 14 hospitalized, two in intensive care. The healed rose to 29,864, up 39 from yesterday’s reading. The cases tested to date are 128,916 while the swabs carried out so far are a total of 472,227. From the beginning of the epidemic to date, the deaths of people diagnosed with Covid in Valle d’Aosta are 522.