Coronavirus today. In Italy, another 30,630 cases (-0.26% from last week) and 125 deaths

The current positives are 48,807 today, -3.7% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 934 (43 more than yesterday), of which 43 in intensive care (7 more). Today there are 22 new deaths: 11 men and 11 women with an average age of 80.7 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 1,640 new positives today is approximately 38 years (22% are under 20, 19% between 20 and 39, 33% between 40 and 59, 16% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 282 new cases and 2 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia on 1,269 molecular swabs, 60 new infections were detected (4.73%). In addition, 2,045 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 222 cases (10.86%) were detected. There are 7 people admitted to intensive care, while 144 patients are hospitalized in other departments. The most affected group is 40-49 years (19.50%); today there is the death of an 87-year-old woman from Trieste (who died in hospital) and of an 80-year-old man from Cividale del Friuli (hospital).

The total number of deaths amounts to 4,923, of which: 1,213 in Trieste, 2,332 in Udine, 936 in Pordenone and 442 in Gorizia. It should be noted that following a check on the information systems, the total number of deaths associated with Covid-19 was reduced by 1 case (relating to the province of Trieste). The totally healed are 309,298, the clinically healed 286, while the people in isolation are 23,158. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Fvg, a total of 337,816 people have been positive with the following territorial division: 73,531 in Trieste, 140,150 in Udine, 81,252 in Pordenone, 37,781 in Gorizia and 5,102 from outside the region.

As regards the regional health system, positive results were found in the Giuliano Isontina university health authority; in the Friuli Centrale University Healthcare Company; in the Western Friuli health authority. Finally, as regards the residences for the elderly in Friuli Venezia Giulia, the infection of 2 operators is recorded.

In Veneto 2,048 new cases, 876 hospitalizations, no deaths



There are 2,048 new cases registered in the Region Veneto at 8 o’clock this Monday morning, yesterday it was 4,881. The growth trend in the number of currently positive ones stops, falling to 81,043 against 81,809 yesterday.