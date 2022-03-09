Coronavirus today, in Italy another 48,483 cases (+ 33.1% from last week) and 156 victims

Campania, incidence at 13%, seven new victims



There are 4,303 new positives at Covid in Campania out of 33,077 tests examined. The incidence rate drops to 13%, from 14.38 yesterday. Seven new victims were registered in the bulletin of the Crisis Unit, of which five in the last 48 hours and two dating back to the previous days. The trend of improvement on the hospital side continues: 28 beds occupied in intensive care (-1 compared to yesterday). those in hospital 547 (-28).

748 positives and 4 deaths in Friuli Venezia Giulia, hospitalizations drop

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 5,029 molecular swabs, 328 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 6.52 percent. Furthermore, 5,047 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 420 cases (8.32%) were detected. The number of people hospitalized in intensive care remains 9, while patients hospitalized in other departments drop to 145. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 year old (19.25%), followed by the 50-59 (16.44%) and 14-19 (11.10%) %). Today the deaths of 4 people are recorded: a 90-year-old woman from Fogliano Redipuglia (who died in hospital), a 79-year-old woman from Tavagnacco (who died in hospital), a 77-year-old man with foreign residence (who died in hospital in Udine) and a 58-year-old man from Tolmezzo (who died in an RSA). Overall deaths amounted to 4,819. The totally healed are 291,419, the clinically healed 210, while the people in isolation are 16,900.

In Abruzzo today 1,211 new infections and 3 deaths

The new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo are 1,211 (aged between 2 months and 94 years), bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 273,273. Of today’s positives, 774 were identified through rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients records 3 new cases (it is an 82-year-old from the province of Chieti, while 2 cases refer to deaths that occurred in the past few days and reported only today by the ASL) and rises to 3,006. The number of positive cases also includes 207755 discharged / healed (+4.945 compared to yesterday). This was communicated by the Regional Health Department. The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / cured and deceased from the total of positives) are 62,512 (-3739 compared to yesterday), the total also includes 9641 cases concerning patients of whom there is no news and on which checks are underway. There are 276 patients (-2 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 10 (-4 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 62,226 (-3,733 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 3,922 molecular swabs were performed (2,095,154 in total since the start of the emergency) and 7,840 antigen tests (3,028,473). The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 10.29 percent.

In Basilicata 611 new cases and no deaths

The Basilicata regional task force announces that yesterday, 8 March, 88 people were hospitalized for Covid-19, 3 less than the previous day. In detail, 55 people were hospitalized at the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, of which 1 in intensive care, and 33 at the Madonna delle Grazie hospital in Matera, of which none in intensive care. Also yesterday, 3,031 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 611 were positive. On the same day, 1,517 healings were recorded. No deaths were reported to the regional task force. In addition, 630 vaccinations were carried out. As of yesterday, 467,447 Lucanians received the first dose of the vaccine (84.5 percent), 438,970 those who also received the second dose (79.3 percent) and 342,532 (61.9 percent) those who received the third dose for a total of 1,248,966 administered doses of 553,254 residents (data from the Italian Post Office).

In Puglia 4,155 new cases, incidence of 14.2%

There are 4,155 new cases of coronavirus detected in Puglia out of 29,169 daily tests performed, with an incidence of 14.2% which is very low compared to yesterday when it reached 26.3%. 15 people died (yesterday there were 20). Of the 75,364 people currently positive, 531 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 544), while the number of people in intensive care remained stable at 31. Even today the province of Lecce is the most affected due to the new infections of 1,305, while in the Bari area there have been 1,162. This is the distribution in the other provinces: Foggia: 595; Taranto, 444; Brindisi, 328; Bat, 287; residents outside the region, 24 and 10 of the province in definition.