Coronavirus today, in Italy another 53,825 cases and 133 victims.

Today in Italy, March 12, 53,825 new infections were detected (yesterday 53,127) from coronavirus , diagnosed through 417,777 swabs (yesterday 425,638). The positivity rate is 12.9% (yesterday it was 12.48%). The victims were 133 (yesterday there were 156). Hospitalizations are down – today they are 8,234, 40 less than yesterday – and intensive care, today 513, 14 less than yesterday. In the last 7 days (March 6-12) there were 326,996 cases, an increase of 30.2% compared to the previous week (February 27-March 5). In the same period, 1,000 deaths were recorded, a decrease of -26.8% compared to the previous week (February 27-March 5). In the charts and on the page of Lab24 all updated data.

Son: “Having done my part, on March 31 I pass my hand”

Meanwhile, in view of the announced end of the state of emergency on March 31, General Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, extraordinary commissioner for Covid, made it known that on that date he wants to “pass the hand, because I have an important position as commander of the Covi (The Operational Command of the Joint Defense Forces Summit, ed.) And I want to dedicate myself to that ». I think I’ve done my part, I’ve seen beautiful things and less beautiful things but that’s enough. I am a technician and I want to remain a technician », added Figliuolo speaking in Rome during the presentation of the book written with Beppe Severgnini ‘An Italian’, published by Rizzoli.

In the regions

The region that today records the highest number of infections is Lazio, with 6,268 cases, followed by Lombardy, with 5,501 cases, and by Puglia, with 5,348.

Today in Emilia-Romagna 2,730 new cases and 5 deaths



Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,212,925 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 2,730 more than yesterday, out of a total of 18,509 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 9,506 molecular and 9,003 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 14.7%. Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 1 pm a total of 10,215,811 doses were administered; of the total 3,763,313 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.6%. The third doses made are 2,692,901. The patients currently admitted to intensive care in Emilia-Romagna are 58 (the number unchanged compared to yesterday), the average age is 64.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, there are 1,041 (-7 compared to yesterday, -0.7%), average age 74 years.

Tuscany, another 15 deaths in one day

Another 15 deaths from Covid in Tuscany in the 24 hours. Deaths have risen to a total of 9,217 since the start of the pandemic. The new positives were 4,243 (average age 39 years) and bring the total to 892,918, + 0.5% on the total of the previous day. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 855,820 (95.8% of total cases), they were 2,794 in the 24 hours with negative swab. The currently positive are today 27,881 (+ 5.4% on yesterday). Among them the hospitalized are 685 (-1 the daily balance on yesterday between entries and exits equal to -0.1%) of which 41 in intensive care (-1 the balance equal to -2.4%). Another 27,196 positive people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (+1,435 on yesterday, + 5.6%).