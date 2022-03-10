Coronavirus today, in Italy another 54,230 cases (+ 30.7% from last week) and 136 victims

In Abruzzo 35,476 healed in 24 hours, never so many

Record of recovered from Covid-19 in Abruzzo: 35,476 are reported in today’s bulletin. Never had so many healings been certified within 24 hours. The total since the beginning of the emergency has thus risen to 243,231: that is to say that, according to estimates, 19% of the population – that is, one in five people – has contracted the virus and recovered in these two years. Such a high number of healed quickly drops the figure for currently positives, which is reduced by 55%. The significant variation today is also due to the ongoing checks on patients lost to follow up which now drop to 5,542, out of a total of 28,250 currently positive. In light of the data contained in today’s bulletin, the occupancy rate of beds rises to 7% (+ 1%) for intensive care and falls to 18% (-2%) for the medical area. The weekly incidence of infections per hundred thousand inhabitants is 587. The total number of new cases ascertained in the last week is equal to 7,521. The variation, compared to the previous seven days, is equal to + 2.16%: the numbers are growing weakly, after weeks of steady and rapid descent.

In Valle d’Aosta 29 new cases and no deaths



There are 29 new cases of contagion registered in Valle d’Aosta in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Valle d’Aosta Region on the progress of the pandemic.

There was no death on the same day.

There are 1,334 current positives: 1 in intensive care, 14 in ordinary wards, 1,317 in home isolation

In Calabria 2,599 new infections, +2 intensive therapies, +9 hospitalizations and 6 deaths



According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 2,599 new infections are registered (out of 12,446 swabs carried out), +2,070 recovered and 6 deaths (for a total of 2,164 deaths). The bulletin also records +523 currently positive, +9 hospitalizations (for a total of 318) and, finally, +2 intensive care (for a total of 16).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 791 new infections, no deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 11,871 tests and swabs, 791 positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 6.66%. In detail, out of 4,858 molecular swabs 269 new infections were detected (5.54%), out of 7,013 rapid antigenic tests 522 cases (7.44%). People admitted to intensive care are 12 (+3), while patients in other wards 148 (+3). Today there are no deaths. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 4,819 deaths have been recorded. The totally healed are 291,874, the clinically healed 202, the people in isolation 17,236. Overall, 314,291 people were positive.

In Basilicata 641 positives and 3 deaths

The task force of the Basilicata Region announces that yesterday, 9 March, 94 people were hospitalized for Covid-19: 60 in the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, of which 1 in intensive care, and 34 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital of Matera, of which 1 in intensive care. Also yesterday, 2,923 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 641 were positive. On the same day, 1,410 recoveries were recorded but also 3 deaths related to 1 person residing in Rionero in Vulture, 1 person residing in Moliterno and 1 person residing in Cancellara.

In addition, 687 vaccinations were carried out. As of yesterday, 467,461 Lucanians received the first dose of the vaccine (84.5 percent), 439,077 those who also received the second dose (79.4 percent) and 343,091 (62.0 percent) those who received the third dose for a total of 1,249,653 administered doses of 553,254 residents (data from the Italian Post Office portal).