Coronavirus today, in Italy another 56,263 cases (+ 8.21% in 7 days) and 79 victims

‘The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (-1 compared to yesterday, -2.7%), the average age is 66 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,422 (unchanged compared to yesterday), average age 76 years. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 2 in Reggio Emilia (+1); 4 in Modena (-1); 14 in Bologna (+2); 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 5 in Ravenna (-1); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 5 in Rimini (-1). No hospitalization in intensive care in Cesena (-1 compared to yesterday) and Imola (like yesterday) The average age of new positives today is 46.9 years ”.

In Trentino 350 infections and one death, stable hospitalizations

In Trentino today one death and 350 new infections intercepted by 2,783 swabs. “As far as the death is concerned, it is an unvaccinated woman over a hundred years old who suffered from other pathologies”, specifies the provincial health company of Trento. In terms of hospitalizations, compared to 5 discharges there were as many admissions: therefore 66 patients are hospitalized, 3 of whom are in resuscitation. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has reached 1,213,409 administrations, a figure that includes 427,794 second doses and 335,313 third doses.

In Lazio 7 deaths and 5,985 cases, half in Rome



“Today in Lazio out of 5,728 molecular swabs and 29,786 antigenic swabs for a total of 35,514 swabs, there are 5,985 new positive cases (-1,086), 7 deaths (-7), 1,125 hospitalized (-18), 70 intensive care (+2 ) and +3,352 the healed. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.8%. The cases in Rome city are at 2,882. ” This is what the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, reports.

In Tuscany 3,403 new cases and 3 deaths since yesterday



In Tuscany there are 1,078,868 cases of positivity, 3,403 more than yesterday (1,050 confirmed with molecular swab and 2,353 by rapid antigenic test). Today there are 3 new deaths: 3 men, 2 from Lucca and one from Pisa, with one mean age of 87.3 years. New cases are 0.3% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,015,096 (94.1% of total cases).

Today, 4,057 molecular swabs and 16,253 rapid antigenic swabs have been performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 4,909 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding the control swabs), of which 69.3% were positive. The currently positive are 53,981 today, + 2.4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 681 (3 less than yesterday), of which 21 in intensive care (2 more).