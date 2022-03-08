Coronavirus today, in Italy another 60,191 cases (+ 29.1% from last week) and 184 victims

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

No deaths and 83 new positive cases at Covid-19 in Valle d’Aosta which bring the total number of people affected by the virus from the beginning of the emergency to today in the region to 31,769. The current positives are 1,322 of which 1,304 in home isolation, 16 hospitalized, two in intensive care. The total number of people healed rose to 29,925, an increase of 61 compared to yesterday’s survey. The total number of cases tested to date is equal to 129,039 units while the swabs carried out so far are 473,285. The deaths of people diagnosed with Covid in Valle d’Aosta from the beginning of the emergency to today are 522.

There are 5,852 new positives at Covid in Campania out of a total of 40,690 tests carried out, for a contagion index of 14.38%, a slight decrease compared to the 15% recorded yesterday on a much lower number of tampons. From the daily bulletin released by the Crisis Unit of the Campania Region, it is also learned that there are five deaths in the last 48 hours that are added to six other previous deaths but recorded only yesterday. Chapter beds: those of intensive care available are 631 compared to 29 employed (-1 compared to yesterday’s figure). There was also a slight decline in the number of hospital beds occupied: 575, compared to yesterday’s 591 (-16).

Since yesterday in Abruzzo there have been 3 new deaths due to the coronavirus, aged between 61 and 91 years. Of these, 1 is reported in the province of Teramo, 1 in the province of Pescara and 1 is resident outside the region. The death toll from the start of the pandemic rises to 3,003. There are 1,684, aged between 8 months and 101 years, the new positive cases at Covid 19 that bring the total of infections, from the beginning of the emergency to 272,064. The number also includes 202,810 discharged and healed, 499 more than yesterday. The currently positive in Abruzzo are 66,251, 1138 more from yesterday. There are 278 patients (16 fewer than yesterday) in the hospital in the Covid medical area. There are 14 (2 more than yesterday) hospitalized in intensive care, while the other 65,959 (1,152 more than yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours, 4,969 molecular swabs were performed (2,091,232 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 11,449 antigen tests (3,020,633 throughout the course of the pandemic).

In Tuscany there are 877,431 cases of coronavirus positivity, 3,840 more than yesterday (753 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,087 from rapid antigen test). New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. Today there are 18 new deaths: 8 men and 10 women with an average age of 79.6 years: 2 in Florence, 2 in Prato, 2 in Massa Carrara, 3 in Lucca, 5 in Pisa, 4 in Livorno. The healed grew by 0.5% and reached 844,219 (96.2% of total cases). Today 6,425 molecular swabs and 25,060 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 12.2% were positive. On the other hand, 6,599 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 58.2% were positive. The currently positive are 24,050 today, -0.2% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 747 (3 less than yesterday), of which 50 in intensive care (stable). The average age of today’s 3,840 new positives is approximately 39 years (26% are under 20, 23% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 14% between 60 and 79, 4% have 80 years or older). Overall in Tuscany 23,303 people are in isolation at home, as they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital care, or are symptom-free (35 fewer than yesterday, 0.1% less). There are 4,914 (117 fewer than yesterday, minus 2.3%) people, also isolated, in active surveillance. The people hospitalized in the beds dedicated to Covid patients today are a total of 747 (3 less than yesterday, minus 0.4%), 50 in intensive care (stable compared to yesterday). The total number of people healed are 844,219.

There are 1,119 coronavirus infections in Veneto today, 8 March 2022, according to Covid numbers and data from the region’s bulletin. Recorded 12 more deaths. The covid patients admitted to hospital are 531 (+5). In the non-critical area there are 494 patients (+5), while 37 people are hospitalized in intensive care. The vaccine doses administered yesterday are 3,220 and the residents in Veneto who have already completed the complete cycle are 81.5%.