Coronavirus today. In Italy, another 69,278 cases (-11% from last week) and 150 deaths

The currently positive today are 49,301 (-1.3% on yesterday). Among them there are 924 patients (-30 people the balance between entries and exits compared to yesterday, equal to -3.1%) of which 43 in intensive care (-3 people the balance, equal to -6.5%). Another 48,377 people are in isolation at home “because – the Region affirms – they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment, or are symptom-free” (-597 on yesterday equal to -1.2%).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,133 new cases, 140 hospitalizations, 4 deaths

There are 1,133 new cases registered today in Friuli Venezia Giulia compared to 1,562 yesterday. On 4,572 molecular swabs 401 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 8.77%. Furthermore, 5,756 rapid antigenic tests have been carried out, from which 732 cases (12.72%) were detected. People admitted to intensive care drop to 4 (24 hours ago they were 5), as well as patients hospitalized in other departments which drop to 136 (yesterday they were 143) bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 140 against 148 yesterday. Today there are 4 deaths compared to 3 24 hours ago.

In Abruzzo 1,982 new positives and 1,926 cured, 1 death



The new positive cases recorded today are 1,982, aged between 3 months and 100 years Abruzzo, which bring the total since the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 32.6601. Of today’s positives, 1,281 were identified by rapid antigen testing. The death toll of patients records 1 new case, it is a 90 year old from the province of Teramo, and rises to 3,116. This was communicated by the Abruzzo Regional Health Department.

The number of positive cases also includes 280,805 discharged / healed (+1926 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 42,680 (+55 compared to yesterday). There are 309 patients (-14 compared to yesterday) hospitalized in the medical area; 17 (+2 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 42,354 (+67 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In the last 24 hours, 4,282 molecular swabs and 10812 antigen tests were performed. The positivity rate, calculated on the sum of molecular swabs and antigen tests of the day, is equal to 13.13 percent. Of the total number of positive cases, 70452 are resident or domiciled in the province of L’Aquila (+442 compared to yesterday), 90434 in the province of Chieti (+531), 75015 in the province of Pescara (+432), 81902 in the province of Teramo ( +511), 6858 outside the region (+27) and 1940 (+39) for which provenance checks are underway.