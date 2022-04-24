Coronavirus today, in Italy another 70,520 cases (+ 10.5% in 7 days) and 143 victims

As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 year old (16.84%), followed by the 40-49 (15.99%) and 60-69 (12.54%) %). The total number of deaths amounts to 4,979, with the following territorial subdivision: 1,230 in Trieste, 2,357 in Udine, 941 in Pordenone and 451 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 327,661, the clinically healed 268, while the people in isolation are 24,333. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, a total of 357,401 people have been positive.

In Basilicata 914 positives and 3 deaths



914 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 3,354 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that three deaths and another 648 recoveries were also recorded. 83 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals (nine fewer than yesterday), of which three (like yesterday) in intensive care, at San Carlo di Potenza. The currently positive Lucanians are 28,205 (yesterday they were 27,958) of which 28,122 in home isolation.

The Lucanian death toll from the pandemic has risen to 837, while 91,675 healings have been recorded so far. As for vaccinations (yesterday 376 were carried out): 468,083 Lucanians who received the first dose (84.6%), 441,651 those who also received the second (79.8%) and 354.8945 (64, 2%) those who received the third. On the other hand, 1,220 (0.2%) Lucanians received the fourth dose.

In Calabria 2,362 new infections and 5 deaths



According to the Covid emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Region Calabria, 2,362 new infections are registered (out of 10,148 swabs carried out), +2,281 recovered and 5 deaths (for a total of 2,465 deaths). The bulletin also records +76 currently positive, +1 hospitalizations (for a total of 283) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 17).

In Sardinia today 1,875 new cases and 10 deaths



In Sardinia today there are 1,875 further confirmed cases of positivity (of which 1,635 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 10,064 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 17 patients admitted to intensive care units (same figure as yesterday). The patients admitted to the medical area are 308 (-1). 29912 are the cases of home isolation (+267). This was announced by a note from the Region. There were 10 deaths: 4 women aged 83, 93, 94 and 95, as well as 4 men aged 73, 81, 83 and 97, residing in the province of Sassari; an 87-year-old man residing in the province of Nuoro and a 95-year-old woman residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari.