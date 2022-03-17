Coronavirus today, in Italy another 72,568 cases (+ 49.7% from last week) and 137 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy today, March 16, 72,568 new infections were detected in Italy (yesterday 85,288) from coronavirus , detected through 490,711 swabs (587,015 yesterday). The positivity rate is 14.7% (yesterday it was 14.5%). The victims today were 137 (yesterday they were 180).

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Wednesday 16 March, therefore counts 137 victims, 43 fewer than the 180 recorded yesterday.

The total of new infections today marks an increase of 49.67% compared to the same day a week ago, when 48,483 new positives were registered.

The current positive 1,054,167 rose (yesterday 1,036,124), while hospitalized patients fell 8,410 (yesterday 8,473) as did intensive care 477 (yesterday 502).

In Tuscany 5,203 new cases, average age 39 years, 10 deaths



In Tuscany there are 5,203 new cases (1,407 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,796 by rapid antigen test), bringing the total to 910,187 since the beginning of the health emergency. New cases are 0.6% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.3% and reached 866,257 (95.2% of total cases). Today 7,861 molecular swabs and 23,132 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.8% were positive. On the other hand, 8,755 subjects tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swab, excluding control swabs), of which 59.4% were positive.

The currently positive are 34,652 today, + 7.6% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 699 (9 more than yesterday), of which 31 in intensive care (4 less). Today there are 10 new deaths: 6 men and 4 women with an average age of 82.3 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 5,203 new positives today is approximately 39 years (22% are under 20, 24% between 20 and 39, 31% between 40 and 59, 16% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older).