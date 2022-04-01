Coronavirus, today in Italy another 74,350 cases (-1.7% on the week) and 154 victims

In Calabria 3,477 new infections and six deaths

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 3,477 new infections are registered (out of 15,201 swabs carried out), +1,990 recovered and six deaths (for a total of 2,314 deaths). The bulletin also records +1,481 currently positive, -6 hospitalizations (for a total of 362) and, finally, +1 intensive care (for a total of 20).

Basilicata: 109 hospitalizations, 1,078 positive and one death

The regional task force announces that yesterday, March 31, 109 people were hospitalized for Covid-19 in Basilicata: 57 in the San Carlo hospital in Potenza, of which 1 in intensive care, and 52 in the Madonna delle Grazie hospital of Matera, of which 2 in intensive care. Also yesterday, 4,549 swabs (molecular and antigenic) were processed for the search for contagion from Covid-19, of which 1,078 were positive. On the same day, 622 healings and the death of one person were recorded.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

1,417 positives and one death in Friuli Venezia Giulia

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 4,594 molecular swabs, 330 new infections have been detected, with a positive percentage of 7.18 percent. There are also 9,097 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 1,087 cases (11.95%) were detected. 6 people are hospitalized in intensive care, while 142 patients are hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for health, Riccardo Riccardi. There is also the death of one man, which brings the total number of deaths to 4,920.

In Abruzzo 2,301 new positives and five deaths

Since yesterday, the death toll has recorded five new cases, aged between 60 and 90 years. Of these, one death is reported in the province of Chieti and 2 in the province of L’Aquila, two other cases date back to recent days and were reported only today by the local health authorities. The total number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus rises to 3,095. Today in the region there are 1,258 healed and 2,301 new positives to Covid 19, aged between 4 months and 100 years. The new positives bring the total of infections, since the beginning of the emergency and net of realignments, to 317,091. This last figure also includes 272,615 discharged and recovered.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

Veneto, 7,333 new cases in Veneto, four deaths

There are 7,333 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the Veneto Region at 8 today, yesterday they were 7,720. The growth trend of the number of currently positive ones is confirmed, reaching 81,641 against 81,073 yesterday. The trend in the number of hospitalizations is also increasing: 899 today against 886 yesterday, due to an increase in hospitalizations in the non-critical area (840 against 825 yesterday) and a simultaneous minimal decline in intensive care patients: 59 against 61 yesterday. There are four deaths today compared to 11 yesterday.