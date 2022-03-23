Coronavirus today. In Italy, another 76,260 cases (+ 5% from last week) and 153 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

In Italy today, 23 March, 76,260 new infections were detected (yesterday 96,365) from coronavirus , detected through 513,744 swabs (yesterday 641,896). The positivity rate is 14.84% (yesterday it was 15.01%). The victims today were 153 (yesterday they were 197).

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today, Wednesday 23 March, therefore counts 153 victims, 44 fewer than the 197 recorded yesterday.

The total of new infections today marks an increase of 5% (a sharp decrease compared to past days) compared to the same day a week ago, when 72,568 new positives were registered.

The current positive 1.226.890 is rising (yesterday 1.200.607), the number of hospitalized 8,939 (yesterday 8.969) is slightly down, while intensive care is increasing 466 (yesterday 455).

In Tuscany another 21 deaths, stable hospitalizations

Twenty-one – thirteen women and eight men with an average age of 83.4 years – are Covid positive people who have died in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims of the epidemic rose to 9,386. The total cases of positivity to Covid are 945,634. The average age of today’s 5,280 new positives is approximately 37 years (22% are under 20, 21% between 20 and 39, 32% between 40 and 59, 18% between 60 and 79, 7% have 80 years or older). The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 889,871 (94.1% of total cases). The currently positive are 46,377 today, + 4% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 790 (stable compared to yesterday), of which 35 in intensive care (2 more).