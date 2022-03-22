Coronavirus today. In Italy another 96,365 cases (+ 13% from last week) and 197 victims

The weekly incidence of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants continues to rise and is now 830 (up 18 compared to yesterday), the highest level since 23 February. The number of currently positives is also growing, reaching 6,671 (871 more). There are always 5 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in intensive care, while those in the medical area increase: they are 72, twelve more than yesterday. Another 32 patients are hospitalized in the affiliated private facilities (one more than on March 14) and 15 (one less) are in isolation in the Colle Isarco facility. More than 900 people in quarantine or in home isolation are 7,140. The healed are 378 for a total of 194,301.

In Veneto a new surge in cases, +8,355 and 17 victims

New surge in cases in Veneto in the last 24 hours, with 8,355 new infections, bringing the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,429,938. This is a figure that reflects – on the rise – the trend of last Tuesday (over 7,000 cases), but confirms the increase in the contagion curve in progress. The regional bulletin reports 17 deaths, with the total at 14,062.

The current positives are also up, 68,136 (+1,835). In hospitals, hospitalizations in the medical area rose (+27) to 743, while those in intensive care decreased to 53 (-4). The vaccination campaign is slow, with 3,081 administrations carried out yesterday, of which 2,648 are third doses. Coverage with the booster covers 88.5% of the population, and the third dose is stable at 72.7%; in the pediatric range, 30.1% of the complete cycle was completed.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

In the Marche 3,513 new positives, 517 symptomatic



There are 3,513 positives recorded today in Marche, compared to 9,953 swabs performed, of which 7,968 in the diagnostic course. The positivity rate stands at 44.1%, while there is still an increase in the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants, equal to 1,178.82 (yesterday 1,162.71). The regional health service announces it. Who communicates that the macro middle age class between 25 and 59 represents about half of the positive cases. Among today’s infections, there are 517 people with symptoms. The cases include 1,065 close positive contacts, 981 domestic contacts, 51 infections in the school / training environment, 11 in the living / social environment, 4 in the work setting, 4 in the care setting and 3 in the health sector; for 863 positives the epidemiological investigation is underway, while 14 cases are outside the region.

In Tuscany 6,778 new cases, positive rate 15.94%

New cases registered in Tuscany there are 6,778 out of 42,520 tests of which 8,140 molecular swabs and 34,380 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.94% (67.1% on the first diagnoses) “. The president of the Tuscany region Eugenio Giani writes on Telegram. In the post he adds that the vaccines currently administered are 8,777,981 of which 2,336,722 booster doses.