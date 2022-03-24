Coronavirus today. In Italy other 81,811 cases (+ 2.39% from last week) and 182 victims

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients is decreasing compared to yesterday: 4 (one less) are assisted in intensive care and 61 (seven fewer) in normal hospital wards. Another 32 patients (data updated to 21 March) are hospitalized in the affiliated private facilities and 10 (five fewer) are in isolation in the Colle Isarco facility. The people in quarantine or in home isolation are 7,228 (226 more), while those declared recovered are 528, for a total of 195,678.

In Veneto 8,337 new infections in Veneto, 10 deaths

There are 8,337 new infections today in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero (yesterday they were 6,287). There are another 10 deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 1,444,562, while the currently positive ones are 73,374. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic has exceeded 14,000 (14,087).

In the Venetian hospitals 478 people are hospitalized in the medical area (yesterday they were 468) and 24 in intensive care (yesterday they were 27). In community hospitals there are 106 positive patients. Yesterday 2,297 doses of the vaccine were administered.

In Tuscany 5,466 new cases and positive rate of 15.22%



New cases registered in Tuscany there are 5,446 out of 35,774 tests of which 8,442 molecular swabs and 27,332 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 15.22% (62.1% on first diagnoses). The president of the Region Eugenio Giani communicates it on Telegram.

Marche, incidence returns slightly down, 2,821 cases in 24 hours



After ten days of steadily rising, the incidence of cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the Marche: in 24 hours 2,821 infections were detected and the incidence decreased slightly from 1,191.62 to 1,187.09. This is evidenced by the data of the regional epidemiological observatory. The percentage of positives among diagnostic swabs increased (45.2% out of 6,240); a total of 8,128 tests were performed, including 1,888 swabs of the course healed. The symptomatic are 512; the cases include 811 close positive contacts, 731 domestic contacts, 38 in a school / training setting, 5 in a living / social environment, 4 in a work setting, one each in a health and care setting.