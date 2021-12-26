Coronavirus today. ISS, ICU risk 85 times greater for unvaccinated over 80
Veneto, new cases slow down at Christmas (2,093)
The curve of new Coronavirus infections in Veneto for the Christmas day comes down, with 2,093 new cases in 24 hours, bringing the total to 607,434. The regional bulletin also reports one victim, with the total at 12,282. The growth of the current positives continues, which are 70,639, 1,253 more in 24 hours. On the other hand, hospitalized patients are decreasing, with 1,178 patients in the medical area (-10) and 172 (-2) in intensive care.
Infections in Germany have dropped, 10,100 in the last 24 hours
Germany has registered 10,100 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data reported by the Robert Koch Institute reported by the German media. The deaths were 88. A week ago the new cases had been 29,384, while on 23 December they had jumped back to 44,927. Germany has introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated since 2 December, when new cases were over 74,000 per day. However, the Koch Institute fears the spread of Omicron and points out that fewer tests are carried out during the holidays and that fewer cases are therefore likely to emerge.
China, 2.76 billion doses of vaccine administered
Almost 2.76 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in mainland China yesterday. This is what emerges from today’s data from the National Health Commission. The body also specified that as of December 25, over 1.2 billion people have been fully vaccinated.