Coronavirus today. ISS, ICU risk 85 times greater for unvaccinated over 80

12:43

Infections in Germany have dropped, 10,100 in the last 24 hours

Germany has registered 10,100 new infections of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to data reported by the Robert Koch Institute reported by the German media. The deaths were 88. A week ago the new cases had been 29,384, while on 23 December they had jumped back to 44,927. Germany has introduced a lockdown for the unvaccinated since 2 December, when new cases were over 74,000 per day. However, the Koch Institute fears the spread of Omicron and points out that fewer tests are carried out during the holidays and that fewer cases are therefore likely to emerge.