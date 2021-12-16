Coronavirus today. Jaws: the booster protects from Omicron
The attention remains high for the new variant discovered in South Africa.
-
GDP: Confcommercio, confirmed slowdown in December, -0.3% on November
GDP consolidates the slowdown trend in December, with a reduction of 0.3% on November. In the annual comparison, the variation would amount to 6.7%. This is what Confcommercio estimates in its December economic situation. In October, the report recalls, industrial production showed a sharp slowdown (-0.6% cyclical), consolidating the signs of less dynamism that had already emerged in the previous months. The comparison on an annual basis shows a variation of 2.0%. In the same month, employment consolidated the recovery trend (0.2% on September), also favoring the return of part of the inactive on the market. Criticalities remain on the side of independent work, which continues to indicate a progressive downsizing. Despite the emergence of many elements of uncertainty, the sentiment of retail entrepreneurs signals a positive recovery in November (1.3% on October), driven by favorable expectations for the end of year holidays.
-
Locatelli, “mandatory outdoor masks hypotheses if data deteriorate”
Will there be an obligation to wear an outdoor mask for all of Italy, at least on holidays? “Some mayors have adopted it. I believe it is a measure that can be of significant usefulness and that can possibly be considered “in a generalized form” if there should be conditions that worsen further. I don’t think it’s a measure out of reality. It is a concrete hypothesis “. This was stated by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the technical-scientific committee for the coronavirus emergency, to ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24. Is it also considered the possibility of further measures, a squeeze on the line of what happened for travel, even for major events on the Italian territory? “It is a possibility, a hypothesis to be considered” also in this case “especially if the epidemiological situation were to go towards a marked worsening line – says Locatelli – At this moment I do not think that the numbers can support a choice in this direction, but it cannot be excluded, precisely because the advantage that has been accumulated over the virus must be absolutely protected and the lives of Italians must be protected “.
-
Omicron variant, 240 cases in France
There are currently 240 confirmed cases of omicron variant in France. This was announced by the spokesman for the French government, Gabriel Attal, interviewed by the broadcaster Bfmtv.