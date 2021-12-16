Coronavirus today. Jaws: the booster protects from Omicron

9:35

Locatelli, “mandatory outdoor masks hypotheses if data deteriorate”

Will there be an obligation to wear an outdoor mask for all of Italy, at least on holidays? “Some mayors have adopted it. I believe it is a measure that can be of significant usefulness and that can possibly be considered “in a generalized form” if there should be conditions that worsen further. I don’t think it’s a measure out of reality. It is a concrete hypothesis “. This was stated by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the technical-scientific committee for the coronavirus emergency, to ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky Tg24. Is it also considered the possibility of further measures, a squeeze on the line of what happened for travel, even for major events on the Italian territory? “It is a possibility, a hypothesis to be considered” also in this case “especially if the epidemiological situation were to go towards a marked worsening line – says Locatelli – At this moment I do not think that the numbers can support a choice in this direction, but it cannot be excluded, precisely because the advantage that has been accumulated over the virus must be absolutely protected and the lives of Italians must be protected “.