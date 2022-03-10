CORONAVIRUS today March 10: This is the situation

Map of cases and summary of covid-19 data in Spain, Italy, USA, China and the rest of the world

The coronavirus is subjecting the world to a health crisis that will mark an era. after exploding in Chinathe covid-19 has managed to spread across all continents, although it has been especially preyed on Europe and USA. After frightening the Asian giant, most European countries have received a strong onslaught of cases. These are the most relevant data of the day:

Infected, dead and vaccination in Spain

The Ministry of Health has notified today Thursday 22,615 new cases of covid. The total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic amounts to 11,204,125 cases. The cumulative incidence is from 429.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Likewise, the department headed by Carolina Darias has reported 85 deceased for covid more, 280 in the last seven days. Therefore, the global number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain is in the 101,077 people.

Regarding the vaccination campaign, there have already been distributed a total of 98,001,524 doses of vaccines against covid from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Janssen and AstraZeneca. The number of total doses administered amounts to 92,774,397. The total number of people with full guideline It is 39,103,590.

In any case, it should be borne in mind that with regard to the number of infected, the Health data is usually somewhat lower than the real one, since the regional ministries always have more up-to-date data.

These are the most affected autonomies, according to the accumulated incidence (cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days):

new normal

In this phase of the fight against the coronavirus, measures such as the physical distancing of at least 1.5 meters. Teleworking has also been a measure implemented in many companies, although less and less.

regrowth

The regrowth from coronavirus in some areas of Spain They have been forcing, for months, to adopt control measures throughout the pandemic with more or less severe restrictions, depending on the rate of infection.

Lockdowns and curfew

During the pandemic, the health crisis situation has led to government to decree the state of alarm. The last lasted until May 9, 2021. Almost all regional governments have submitted to perimeter confinements their territories to avoid the mobility of the population as much as possible and have imposed more or less severe restrictions depending on the rate of contagion. The curfew Nightlife has also been implemented for many months in the autonomous communities as a measure to curb the incidence of the virus. The end of the state of alarm has also meant putting an end to this measure of restriction on nighttime mobility.

Mandatory masks

To prevent the spread and contagion of the virus among the population as much as possible, all the autonomous communities approved the mandatory use of masks despite maintaining the safety distance of 1.5 meters. Catalonia was the pioneer community that was followed Extremadura, Balearic Islands, Aragon, Murcia, La Rioja, Andalusia, Cantabria, Asturias, Galicia, Navarra, Basque Country, Castilla y León, Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid. Canary Islands was the last to incorporate this measure that is already in force throughout the archipelago. Since last June 26, its use has ceased to be mandatory outdoors.

Economic measures

The Council of Ministers approved on March 17, 2021 an economic and social shock plan to deal with the coronavirus crisis in Spain in which it groups a set of emergency economic measures. The total cost was around 200,000 million euros, according to the Pedro Sánchez government. These are the 10 most outstanding measures:

Mortgage moratorium. Approval of a moratorium on mortgage payments for people who have reduced their income or are unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Payment of supplies. Moratorium on the payment of basic supplies (water, electricity and gas) to vulnerable groups.

Social Bonus. Automatic extension until September of the social bonus to beneficiary households.

Care for the elderly and dependents. Creation of a specific contingency fund to strengthen care for the elderly, homeless and in residences for the elderly and dependents. About 300 million euros will be allocated.

Flexibilization of spending by municipalities. Relaxation of the spending rule so that municipalities can use their surplus if they invest it in social care items such as dependency care, social services and all kinds of social problems associated with the coronavirus crisis. About 300 million euros will be allocated.

Authorization of ertes. The ertes authorization process (temporary employment regulation files) will be streamlined. They will be considered made by force majeure and will be managed quickly.

Collection of unemployment in case of erte. Unemployment benefit guarantee in case of erte. All workers affected by these procedures will have the right to collect unemployment benefits even if they do not comply with the minimum contribution period required for it. In addition, the time that this benefit lasts will not be considered consumed (counter reset to zero).

Extension of unemployment benefit. Automatic extension of unemployment benefits. No one will lose their rights for not being able to go to the employment offices.

Promotion of teleworking. Facilitate teleworking through a “significant” endowment to companies for the purchase of computers, while allowing workers to adapt or reduce their working hours to care for people in their charge, with a 100% reduction in the day.

Family care help. Right to family care for all workers without being sanctioned or dismissed (reduction of working hours even up to 100% or reorganization for family care up to second degree -grandchildren and grandparents-).

Rental aid

The Government of Pedro Sanchez It also approved on March 31, 2020 several measures to guarantee the housing of tenants affected by the crisis. These are the rental aid for the coronavirus:

Microcredits to pay the rent. The State makes microcredits available to tenants of small owners at a 0 interest rate so that people who are left in a vulnerable situation can pay the rent.

Large owners: remove 50%. The large holders of housing – funds, socimis (Listed Public Limited Real Estate Investment Companies) and real estate companies – must make a 50% haircut or a debt restructuring in 3 years.

The State will pay the rent to the most vulnerable (people who remain vulnerable after the crisis). Up to 900 euros per month and 200 euros for the payment of supplies, maintenance, etc.

Extension of leases. Extraordinary extension of 6 months of the rental contracts of habitual residence to avoid abusive increases.

Suspension of evictions. The Executive orders the suspension of evictions without a housing alternative for six months after the end of the state of alarm.

Travel abroad

The different waves that have occurred in Spain and the rest of Europe have led several countries to impose serious restrictive measures on Spanish citizens who decide to travel to certain places. There are countries that have imposed the quarantineothers require a PCR test and also those who prohibit their entry. If you decide to travel outside our borders, it is recommended to get information on the websites of the embassies or consulates of the destination countries or on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Entry of travelers to Spain

In the same way that many countries have imposed control measures on Spaniards traveling to certain areas, Spain also requires controls on people from countries considered at risk who want to enter the country through ports or airports.

Situation in China, USA, Italy and other countries

while in China, the number of coronavirus cases is very low, the epidemic has continued to advance in USA and in Europe where different waves of infections have been experienced.

Vaccine

The United Kingdom was the first country in Europe to begin massively vaccinating its entire population with the Pfizer vaccine after proving that its effectiveness exceeds 90% and passing all the relevant protocols and approvals and showing no significant side effects. In Spain, the vaccination campaign began on Sunday, December 27, and since then the autonomous communities have been vaccinating the population in accordance with the covid vaccination plan that has been approved and in which the priority groups to receive immunity are set.

Along with the Pfizer vaccine, the massive inoculation of the population with the AstraZeneca vaccine has also begun, which is more than 90% effective.

The Moderna vaccine, which has already begun to be inoculated, also places its effectiveness at 94.5%, the Russian Sputnik at 95% and the Janssen vaccine, 66% effective in preventing mild symptomatic infections and 85% for avoid severe forms of the disease.