Coronavirus today. New peak of infections in France: 232,200 in 24 hours

13:17

Swabs task force, test offer strengthened in Lombardy





“The Ats and the Asst are organizing to strengthen the supply of swabs taking, in order to respond to the demand coming from different sources: symptomatic cases, recovery, closure of quarantines, surveillance, abroad”. This was announced by the head of the Lombardy tampons task force, Guido Grignaffini, appointed by the Vice President of the Lombardy Region and Councilor for Welfare, Letizia Moratti, to coordinate the request for Covid tampons. “The actions – continues Grignaffini – generally concern the opening of new centers, also in collaboration with accredited private individuals and cooperatives of general practitioners, in addition to the hourly extension and the increase in services on weekends in all existing centers . I share with the vice president Moratti – concludes the head of the swabs task force – appreciation for the growing commitment of general practitioners, both in their clinics and in swab points “.

Among the actions foreseen for each Ats in Lombardy, in Milan there are at least 4 new centers in Trenno, Rho-Fiera, alta Martesana, Lodi and hourly extension for the existing centers, as well as greater coverage at the weekend. The expected increase in tampons is between 10 thousand and 15 thousand for the first week of January and at full capacity from 10 January of 45 thousand a week. In Bergamo, a new center is already operational in Antegnate, with a further center from 10 January.

The expected increase in tampons is 4,500 per week. In the province of Brescia, the new center is in Iseo, with an increase in tampons of 4,800 per week. In Brianza there are 4 new proximity centers managed by cooperatives of general practitioners in Vedano, Cesano Maderno, Besana and Nova Milanese. The increase was 3,900 and will be 2,500 when fully operational. Ats Insubria has opened a new center in Gallarate and a point is expected in Varese (+4,100 tampons), while Ats Montagna is activating two centers in Edolo and Villa di Tirano, with an increase of 1,600 tests per week. In Pavia the new center is in Montescano (+1.100) and in Val Padana the increase is 500 tampons per week.