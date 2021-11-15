Coronavirus today. No vax searches for incitement to commit a crime: even Draghi in the crosshairs

9:07

Molise, positives double, but hospitalizations are decreasing

In the last week the positives at Covid in Molise have increased, but hospitalizations are decreasing. There were 136 new infections, more than double compared to 60 in the previous seven days. The positivity rate also rises rapidly from 2.4 to 3.4 per cent (3,930 swabs processed). The currently positives go from 141 last Monday to 245 today. The hospitalization situation has improved considerably: only 2 patients remain at Cardarelli di Campobasso (one in infectious diseases and one in intensive care), last Monday there were 7 hospitalized patients. 503 the number of victims in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.