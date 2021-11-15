Coronavirus today. No vax searches for incitement to commit a crime: even Draghi in the crosshairs
Austria puts the no vax in lockdown, Germany is preparing for the return of smart working. China ready to vaccinate all children aged 3 and over by the end of the year
In Germany, the incidence of 303 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants has never been higher
The weekly incidence of confirmed cases of coronavirus infection per 100 thousand inhabitants in Germany has reached 303, marking the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The data comes today from the Robert Koch Institut: yesterday the incidence was 289 cases. According to the institute, in the last 24 hours there have been 23,607 new infections and there are also 43 more deaths (last Monday there were 33). Currently only 67.5% of the German population is vaccinated.
Japan: consumption exceeds pre-covid levels in October
Japan’s consumption index in October exceeds the pre-pandemic level, increased by 4.1% compared to the October average of the three years to 2018. This is revealed by the latest data on the use of credit cards in October which showed how spending in Japan rose above pre-pandemic levels for the first time in 11 months after the state of emergency Covid-19 was completely lifted on October 1 across Japan, media reported locals.
Molise, positives double, but hospitalizations are decreasing
In the last week the positives at Covid in Molise have increased, but hospitalizations are decreasing. There were 136 new infections, more than double compared to 60 in the previous seven days. The positivity rate also rises rapidly from 2.4 to 3.4 per cent (3,930 swabs processed). The currently positives go from 141 last Monday to 245 today. The hospitalization situation has improved considerably: only 2 patients remain at Cardarelli di Campobasso (one in infectious diseases and one in intensive care), last Monday there were 7 hospitalized patients. 503 the number of victims in the region since the beginning of the pandemic.