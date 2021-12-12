Coronavirus today: Omicron: Gb, some people hospitalized

11:27

In the Marche 595 positive, incidence exceeds 200





In the Marche almost 600 (595) cases of positivity at coronavirus in one day and the incidence exceeds 200 for the first time in the last pandemic wave (200.41 against 192.35 yesterday and 184.36 the day before). This was announced by the Epidemiological Observatory of the Region: a confirmed rebound of 3 days was detected for infections, including a first day of adjustment, with few reports, but the two consecutive ones reaffirm the trend of increasing incidence.

It will be the next few days to confirm or not this trend: infections are widespread among all ages but the age groups with the most cases are those between 25-44 years (149 cases) and 45-59 (125); 161 in one day the infections among young people aged between 0 and 18 years. Among the 595 infections of the last day 196 concern the province of Ancona, 156 that of Pesaro Urbino, 119 the Maceratese, 63 the province of Ascoli Piceno and 40 the Fermano; 21 positives from outside the region.

The symptomatic are 145; among the cases there are 143 close positive contacts, 186 domestic contacts, 11 in a school / training environment, 3 at work, 4 in life / socializing, 1 in a health setting. The total of swabs performed was 6,448 (3,731 in the diagnostic screening course and 2,717 in the course cured, for a positive percentage of 15.9%); 1,886 antigenic tests are added, among which 213 positivity were found. 54% of the general positive cases are vaccinated, 46% are not vaccinated; but the incidence of positives per 100 thousand inhabitants (considering that over 80% of vaccinated people have had at least two doses of vaccine in the region) is 29.18 among those vaccinated and 67.92 among those who did not undergo vaccination.