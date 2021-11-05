Business

Coronavirus today. Oxford, discovered the gene that doubles the risk of dying from Covid-19

Zach Shipman
Bpm: 9-month profit + 79.8% to 472 million

Banco Bpm collects in the first 9 months of the year a net result of 472 million euro, an increase of 79.8% compared to the 263 million of the previous year. At the adjusted level, the net result rose to 565 million (+ 114.1% y / y). This was announced by the group in a note which reads as “during the first nine months of 2021, despite the difficult macroeconomic situation still impacted by the health crisis COVID-19 , the commercial and organizational effort of the Group made it possible to record a strong recovery in operating results “.
In detail, we read, operating income recorded an excellent performance, amounting to € 3,424 million, with an increase of 10.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The performance of operating income made it possible to achieve an operating result of 1,533 million euros, an increase of 20.8% compared to the first nine months of 2020. The pre-tax result rose to 788 million compared to 449 million at 30 September 2020 with a growth of 75.3%.
At the adjusted level, this result rises to 1,013 million with a growth of 138.8%. The capital position is also confirmed to be very solid, despite having already served the expected regulatory headwinds for the whole of 2021 (-95 bps) in the first nine months of 2021: the Cet1 Ratio phased-in and the Cet1 Ratio fully phased respectively stood at 14 , 5% and 13.3%, while the Mda buffer on Tcr phased-in and fully phased at 594 bps and 453 bps, respectively

