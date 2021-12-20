Coronavirus today. Palù (Aifa): With Omicron fair limitations but no alarmism

7:24

Silvestri (immunologist): With Omicron many sick people are possible, but low mortality





“The concept of species in virus , which evolve rapidly and adapt to the organism that hosts them, is always difficult to define: be careful not to turn a scientific debate into alarmism “. To say this, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, is Guido Silvestri, the Italian scientist who has been working on vaccines in the United States for 30 years as director of the Emory immunology laboratory and of the pathology department of the university’s school of medicine in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who explains about Omicron: “Already today we have about 200 thousand cases, but the thing that matters most are not the infections: it is the danger of this phase of the pandemic. Surely Omicron is transmitted very quickly, but the studies we have seen so far, especially that of Hong Kong, indicate that this virus is very good at infiltrating the cells of the bronchi, much less at going down into the lungs. In short, the infected who are not asymptomatic seem to suffer an attack almost always limited to the upper respiratory tract: therefore bronchitis or tracheitis, but not the much more dangerous pneumonia. We still have little information, but the data of the South Africa, the first country affected, so far indicate that Omicron mortality is 0.24%, at least ten times less than the 2.5-4% of previous coronavirus waves “.