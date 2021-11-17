Coronavirus today. Patuanelli, “no restrictions for vaccinated and hypotheses under study”

19:35

Tuscany: Giani, in favor of restrictive measures for those who do not want to get vaccinated

The president of the Tuscany Region, Eugenio Giani, with a note issued today, says he is in favor of introducing restrictive measures for those who have chosen not to get vaccinated.

“The infections are rising – recalls Giani – We are not at the level of last year: in Tuscany we count 2,700 new infections in a week and, in the same period, last year we had reached 16,000 and we were in the red zone. Now we are in the white zone, with the hope of being able to stay there for the whole winter. This requires rigorous measures, in order to guarantee all citizens to lead a life of community and to have social relations. The first and most important measure is the vaccine ”.

“If those who are not vaccinated want to participate in community life – he continues – they must be immunized. If it doesn’t, take advantage of what others have done. In this case, I believe it is right, as someone has proposed, to take restrictive measures against the unvaccinated, to limit their mobility in public spaces. Because the circulation of unvaccinated people strongly favors contagion. We already have to deal, in Tuscany, with about 370,000 children up to the age of twelve who, in this case by law, cannot be vaccinated. For all the others, those who do not vaccinate by choice – concludes the president of Tuscany – measures will have to be studied to limit their circulation ”.