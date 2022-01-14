Coronavirus today. Report Iss: intensive care and medical areas occupancy rate rises

9:03

Report Iss, intensive care and medical areas occupancy rate rooms

The employment rate in intensive care continues to grow according to what emerges in this week’s ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the trend of Covid cases in Italy: it rises to 17.5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of 13 January) compared to to the figure of 15.4% referred to January 6. The employment rate in medical areas at the national level also rises to 27.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 13 January against 21.6% on 6 January).

The weekly incidence at the national level “continues to increase: 1.988 per 100.000 inhabitants (7-13 January) against 1.669 per 100.000 inhabitants (31 December 2021-6 January 2022), data from the Ministry of Health”. “In the period 22 December 2021 – 4 January 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.56, a further increase compared to the previous week and well above the epidemic threshold”, the report of the Higher Institute of Health. “On the other hand, the transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is slightly decreasing (Rt 1.2 (1.18-1.22) on 4 January against Rt 1.3 (1.27-1.32) on 28 December 2021 “, specifies the ISS.