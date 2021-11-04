Coronavirus today. Sileri (Health): No idea of ​​obligation for adults or children

10:04

Sileri (Health): No idea of ​​obligation for adults or children





“There is no idea that the vaccine is mandatory, we are not working on this at all, neither in the pediatric nor in the adult range, I underline this”. But “the approval of vaccines for the pediatric age it is an additional aid and a step forward for the protection of communities and the fact that countries such as the USA and China carry out vaccination for children, will allow a significant reduction in the circulation of the virus at that age “. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri on Radio Cusano Campus, after the FDA gave the green light to Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.

On the possible future need for the vaccine for children aged 5 and over to go to school, Sileri stated: “At the moment I would not make any leaks forward, because in Italy it is not yet available for this age group and because the obligation is not even foreseen for the age group from 12 years upwards. And I don’t even see an obligation to vaccinate on the horizon “. The vaccine for children is “just one more option to avoid the circulation of the virus”.