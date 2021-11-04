Coronavirus today. Sileri (Health): No idea of obligation for adults or children
The Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri makes it known that “there is no idea that the vaccine is mandatory, we are not working on this at all, neither in the pediatric nor in the adult range”. Meanwhile, Moderna’s chief researcher, Paul Burton, says they are testing the updated vaccine even though they prefer to use the original one at the moment. Finally, after a year and a half of pandemic, President Confcommercio Sangalli believes that 15 consecutive Saturdays of “no pass” marches in Milan do not help the economic recovery.
Magrini (Aifa): Communicative overdose, we need to improve
There pandemic has put a strain on the communication system of science and institutions. The general manager ofAifa, Nicola Magrini, interviewed by Qn talks about a “communicative overdose” that has sometimes created distrust and confusion in the public. “Faced with a new phenomenon, science must guarantee the tools of methodological rigor that can also lead to second thoughts and corrections, without this being perceived as a failure”.
Important scientific results have been obtained on Covid, the importance of which, however, “has often been minimized in a climate of confusion and mistrust that certainly has not benefited from a ‘communication overdose’ which has often provided conflicting and overly polarized statements, even politically “, He declares Magrini. After all, vaccination hesitation has always existed and “had taken on serious connotations even before Covid,” he explains.
A “complex phenomenon”, as he defines it, “amplified by the ease with which anyone can find conflicting information on the internet”. What to do then? “It is urgent and necessary to develop institutional systems and organizational skills at local, national and global levels in order to proactively identify, monitor and address vaccination hesitation”, replies the expert. And then there is “the urgency to share the reasons for vaccination choices as much as possible, guaranteeing clear and transparent communication,” adds Magrini.
Sileri (Health): No idea of obligation for adults or children
“There is no idea that the vaccine is mandatory, we are not working on this at all, neither in the pediatric nor in the adult range, I underline this”. But “the approval of vaccines for the pediatric age it is an additional aid and a step forward for the protection of communities and the fact that countries such as the USA and China carry out vaccination for children, will allow a significant reduction in the circulation of the virus at that age “. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri on Radio Cusano Campus, after the FDA gave the green light to Pfizer’s anti-Covid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old.
On the possible future need for the vaccine for children aged 5 and over to go to school, Sileri stated: “At the moment I would not make any leaks forward, because in Italy it is not yet available for this age group and because the obligation is not even foreseen for the age group from 12 years upwards. And I don’t even see an obligation to vaccinate on the horizon “. The vaccine for children is “just one more option to avoid the circulation of the virus”.
In Ukraine, over 3 million cases since the beginning of the epidemic
There are over 3 million cases of COVID-19 ascertained in Ukraine since the beginning of the epidemic: this was reported by the Ministry of Health of Kiev, reported by Radio Liberty, according to which in the last 24 hours in the country 27,377 new cases of Covid have been recorded, the highest number recorded in one day, and 699 deaths caused by the disease.
According to official data, taken from the Ukrinform agency, since the beginning of the epidemic in Ukraine 3,006,463 cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained and 70,146 people have died from the disease. About 42 million people live in the country.