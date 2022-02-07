Coronavirus today. Sileri (Salute): from mid-February, outdoor masks are mandatory

The progress of the pandemic: all updates in real time
Miozzo (Cts): “Loosen restrictions and do more tampons”
“The situation has become difficult, people are tired and the situation allows it, but at the same time the institutional communication must induce a sense of responsibility to remember that we are not completely out of the epidemic but that we are emerging from the emergency”. So to the press the coordinator of the CTS Agostino Miozzo, according to whom “it would be understandable” to loosen the restrictions even in schools. “I have always been an advocate of vaccination obligations – he adds – It has not been possible to introduce them for many reasons. The Green Pass and the government’s decided rules are useful for encouraging the vaccination process and should be considered as the yellow vaccination booklet that in the past you had to have together with your passport when going abroad. It was worn without posing too many problems on individual freedoms. The choice to use it to access restaurants, bars and other places where it is required has helped us to get out of the pandemic, it seems right to keep it at least until 31 March, the expiry of the state of emergency “.
Sileri (Salute): from mid-February, outdoor masks are mandatory
“From mid-February the obligation of outdoor masks will be removed”. This was stated by Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health, who spoke at ’24Mattino’ on Radio24. “Sooner or later we will remove those indoors as well, but it’s too early to talk about it. There will be a transition phase first, ”he added. Sileri then assured that “it will be possible to safely resume some activities, such as those in discos, thanks above all to the fact that we have 85% vaccinated, 60% of people who have already taken the third dose and a circulation of the virus that tends progressively to be lower “.
Germany: industrial production -0.3% in December, -4.1% yoy
In Germany, industrial production recorded a decline of 0.3% on a cyclical basis in December. This was announced by the German Federal Statistical Office Destatis. Compared to December 2020, the decrease in industrial production was 4.1 percent. Overall, in 2021, production increased by 3% compared to 2020, while compared to 2019 there was a decrease of 5.5 percent. Compared to February 2020, the month before the restrictions were imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Germany, production was 6.9% lower in seasonally and calendar terms.