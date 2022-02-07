Coronavirus today. Sileri (Salute): from mid-February, outdoor masks are mandatory

9:10 am

Miozzo (Cts): “Loosen restrictions and do more tampons”

“The situation has become difficult, people are tired and the situation allows it, but at the same time the institutional communication must induce a sense of responsibility to remember that we are not completely out of the epidemic but that we are emerging from the emergency”. So to the press the coordinator of the CTS Agostino Miozzo, according to whom “it would be understandable” to loosen the restrictions even in schools. “I have always been an advocate of vaccination obligations – he adds – It has not been possible to introduce them for many reasons. The Green Pass and the government’s decided rules are useful for encouraging the vaccination process and should be considered as the yellow vaccination booklet that in the past you had to have together with your passport when going abroad. It was worn without posing too many problems on individual freedoms. The choice to use it to access restaurants, bars and other places where it is required has helped us to get out of the pandemic, it seems right to keep it at least until 31 March, the expiry of the state of emergency “.