Coronavirus today. South African variant alarm: Asian stock markets collapse

7:27

China, 3 cases in Shanghai: flights canceled and schools closed

Over 500 flights have been canceled, some schools have been closed and tourist trips have been suspended in Shanghai, after the detection of three cases of coronavirus, while China continues its strict “zero-Covid” policy. Beijing has managed to control the spread of the coronavirus within its borders through travel restrictions and sudden lockdowns, but in recent months, frequent flare-ups of the virus have put its zero-tolerance strategy to the test. The positives are three friends who returned last week from the nearby city of Suzhou. They were all vaccinated. Maximum alert in view of the Winter Olympics.