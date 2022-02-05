Coronavirus today. The biologist no vax Franco Trinca died of Covid

16:04

Meeting between WHO chief and prime minister of China on virus origin

The state of the art of the pandemic and the stalemate in the investigation into the origins of the coronavirus responsible for Covid-19 was the subject of a conversation held by the Secretary General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on a visit to Beijing for the start of the Winter Olympics, with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang. Tedros posted on Twitter a photo of him together with the premier of Beijing sitting in a meeting room.

“I am happy to have met Premier Li Keqiang. We discussed Covid-19 and the need for a decisive effort on vaccination equity to get 70% of all populations in the world to be vaccinated this year, tweeted the WHO head. “We also discussed the need for stronger collaboration on the origins of the Covid-19 virus, rooted in science and scientific evidence.” This is Tedros’ first visit to China since January 2020, a few weeks after the first full-blown cases of the disease in Wuhan. Just a year later, in January 2021, an international team of WHO experts went to Wuhan to try to trace the origins of the new coronavirus, in collaboration with Chinese experts.

The conclusions of the research, published in March, only hypothesized that the virus had made the so-called leap from bats to humans via an unidentified animal species, while the hypothesis that Sars-Cov 2 had escaped from was deemed “extremely unlikely”. a Chinese laboratory. However, the WHO in Geneva has created a new team of investigators in an attempt to restart the investigation and also investigate other potential pathogens potentially capable of triggering a new future epidemic