Coronavirus today. The US decision for the use of the Moderna vaccine on adolescents has been postponed

Zach Shipman
In Liguria almost 80% have completed their cycle

“The Ligurians who completed the cycle amount to 1,100,936 vaccinal , 79.58% of the resident population (Istat over 12), while those who received at least one dose are 1,172,527 Ligurians, equal to 84.76%. Important numbers that once again show that the vaccination campaign is proceeding relentlessly, has allowed the restart, the resumption of work and schools ”. The president of Liguria Region and health councilor Giovanni Toti.
Over 80 vaccinated with a full cycle are 145,232 equal to 93.51%, in the 60/69 range 170,145 vaccinated equal to 83.58%, 200,189 Ligurians who are between 50 and 59 years old and who have been vaccinated (79.09%), 148,342 vaccinated with full cycle in the 40/49 range equal to 72.80%, 108,550 vaccinated aged between 30 and 39 years equal to 73.53%, 107,727 vaccinated in the range between 20 to 29 years (79.07%), 61,811 vaccinated between 12 and 19 years (60.73%).
As for the bookings of the third dose updated to this morning, they amount to 49,887 of which 1,792 of immunocompromised, 4,540 of healthcare 3,699 of ultra-vulnerable, 11,168 for the range between 60 and 80 years and 28,688 for the over 80. third doses are 36,436 those already administered.
The incidence of positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days updated to date is 45, of which 32 in Savona, 55 in La Spezia, 64 in Imperia and 37 in Genoa. The number of hospitalized patients increased by 5 with 77 beds occupied, of which 10 in intensive care. The vaccine doses administered to date amount to 2,282,633.

(Handle). People waiting to be vaccinated, without reservation, during the open night organized in the summer by the Liguria Region, at the Jean Nouvelle pavilion of the former Fiera del Mare

Source link

