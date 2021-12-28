Coronavirus today. United States, Fauci calls for mandatory vaccines on all domestic flights

9:12

United States, quarantine reduced to 5 days for asymptomatic positives

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have decided to reduce the isolation recommended for asymptomatic Covid positives to 5 days to allow faster return to work. Thus Anthony Fauci explained the decision of the federal health authorities to CNN.

“The reason is that with this large volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect it to continue with Omicron, we have to be careful not to have too many people standing still,” said the American virologist.

“We want people to be able to return to work, especially essential jobs,” Fauci said, explaining that the CDC has established that asymptomatic infected people can interrupt their isolation after five days by continuing to wear masks for another five days.