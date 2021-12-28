Coronavirus today. United States, Fauci calls for mandatory vaccines on all domestic flights
The coronavirus news of Tuesday 28 December in real time
-
United States, quarantine reduced to 5 days for asymptomatic positives
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have decided to reduce the isolation recommended for asymptomatic Covid positives to 5 days to allow faster return to work. Thus Anthony Fauci explained the decision of the federal health authorities to CNN.
“The reason is that with this large volume of new cases that we are having and that we expect it to continue with Omicron, we have to be careful not to have too many people standing still,” said the American virologist.
“We want people to be able to return to work, especially essential jobs,” Fauci said, explaining that the CDC has established that asymptomatic infected people can interrupt their isolation after five days by continuing to wear masks for another five days.
-
Sicily, Musumeci: “We are afraid of becoming the yellow zone”
“We are not yet the yellow zone in Sicily, and this is thanks to the community, we fear we will be in a few days”. Thus, at Omnibus on La 7 the Sicilian Governor Nello Musumeci. «All our attention is destined not only to the protection of health, especially of the most fragile and children – says Musumeci – but also to avoid blocking the economic sector which would be a catastrophe in Italy. Today we will take the necessary measures ».
-
China, record Covid cases in the north: the lockdown widens
Chinese authorities have extended the lockdown in the north of the country to other hundreds of thousands of people to contain a wave of coronavirus cases that has reached the highest level in the last 21 months and that already forces millions of citizens into isolation.
In the last 24 hours, the city of Xi’an, with its 13 million inhabitants in lockdown for six days, has registered 209 new cases, the highest daily level since March 2020. The new wave of infections, albeit modest compared to the volume of cases recorded in Europe and the United States, has led the authorities to impose the “most severe” measures possible in the northern metropolis.
The outbreak that hit Xi’an is rapidly spreading to neighboring cities: the authorities in Yan’an – which is about 300 kilometers from Xi’an – closed the city’s commercial activities today and ordered hundreds of thousands of residents. in a district to stay at home.