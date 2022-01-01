Coronavirus today. US, due to Covid canceled over 1,000 flights
The circulation of Covid in Italy is increasingly intense, with a rapid increase in cases for the tenth consecutive week. Four other Regions – Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio and Sicily – from Monday will pass in the yellow band and there is a new record of positives: 144,243 in 24 hours, against the previous 126,888. The victims registered on 31 December are 155. In the US, record increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to Covid. The air transport sector is in crisis, with over a thousand flights canceled around New Year’s Eve. All updates in real time on the progress of the pandemic on Saturday 1 January 2022
Australia’s new year begins with record cases
Australia has started 2022 with new Coronavirus peaks due to the rapid extension of an outbreak in the eastern states of the country: both New South Wales and Victoria have recorded new daily records in the last 24 hours, respectively of 22,577 and 7,442 infections , according to the CNN. At the same time, there have been four other deaths from the disease in New South Wales, while nine have died in the state of Victoria. The new data bring the total number of victims nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic to over 2,250. Overall, also counting new cases in Queensland, Tasmania and the Australian capital territory, the daily toll marks a new national record of 33,161 infections compared to 32,946 recorded in the previous 24 hours.
In the US, there is a boom in pediatric hospitalizations, on average + 66% per day
Pediatric hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased to record levels in the US hit by the Omicron emergency, which relaunches the urgency to obtain authorized boosters and vaccines for children. Although the variant so far does not appear more severe than other versions in young people, the growing number of cases means that more children are susceptible to serious illness. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new hospital admissions of children with Covid-19 increased 66% to 378 per day on average for the week ending Tuesday. The latest peak occurred in early September with a daily tally of 342.
The northeastern US and parts of the Midwest are registering higher numbers than ever, even though the doubling of hospitalizations in some southern states has not yet reached records recorded during the summer. A few miles from the United States Capitol, doctors at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, took care of about 45 children with Covid-19 on Thursday, December 30, up from 30 on Monday. During the delta-fueled September wave, the peak was 23 cases.
Omicron advances, over 1,000 flights canceled in the US
Difficult New Year for air travel in the US, with over 1,000 flights canceled yesterday, and nearly as many canceled today as Omicron infections have blocked and sickened many airline personnel.