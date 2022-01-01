Coronavirus today. US, due to Covid canceled over 1,000 flights

9:03

In the US, there is a boom in pediatric hospitalizations, on average + 66% per day

Pediatric hospitalizations for Covid-19 have increased to record levels in the US hit by the Omicron emergency, which relaunches the urgency to obtain authorized boosters and vaccines for children. Although the variant so far does not appear more severe than other versions in young people, the growing number of cases means that more children are susceptible to serious illness. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, new hospital admissions of children with Covid-19 increased 66% to 378 per day on average for the week ending Tuesday. The latest peak occurred in early September with a daily tally of 342.

The northeastern US and parts of the Midwest are registering higher numbers than ever, even though the doubling of hospitalizations in some southern states has not yet reached records recorded during the summer. A few miles from the United States Capitol, doctors at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, the epicenter of the epidemic in the United States, took care of about 45 children with Covid-19 on Thursday, December 30, up from 30 on Monday. During the delta-fueled September wave, the peak was 23 cases.