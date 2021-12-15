Coronavirus, today: USA, over 800 thousand deaths

8:45

Covac, Pfizer and BioNtech prepare to overtake on AstraZeneca

Pfizer and BioNtech are set to replace AstraZeneca as the main supplier of Covid-19 vaccines to the global Covax program in early 2022, a change that shows the growing importance of their contribution to poorer states. The overtaking will create many headaches for recipient countries that do not have sufficient cold storage capacity to manage the Pfizer vaccine and, indeed, face a shortage of syringes suitable for the preparation. AstraZeneca is currently the most widely distributed drug by Covax, according to data from Gavi, the vaccine alliance that co-manages the program with the World Health Organization.