Coronavirus, today: USA, over 800 thousand deaths
In Italy, the CDM extends the state of emergency to March 31, while the Ministry of Health imposes a swab on those arriving from abroad
Covac, Pfizer and BioNtech prepare to overtake on AstraZeneca
Pfizer and BioNtech are set to replace AstraZeneca as the main supplier of Covid-19 vaccines to the global Covax program in early 2022, a change that shows the growing importance of their contribution to poorer states. The overtaking will create many headaches for recipient countries that do not have sufficient cold storage capacity to manage the Pfizer vaccine and, indeed, face a shortage of syringes suitable for the preparation. AstraZeneca is currently the most widely distributed drug by Covax, according to data from Gavi, the vaccine alliance that co-manages the program with the World Health Organization.
Germany, 51 thousand cases and 453 deaths
In Germany, in the last 24 hours, 51,301 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded, bringing the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 6,613,730. On the last day, then, the deaths were 453 with the total count rising to 106,680 units.
Gsk and Sanofi: positive data on the vaccine booster. The experimentation continues
GSK and Sanofi communicate positive preliminary data for boostering their Covid 19 vaccine candidate and announce that Phase III trials will continue according to the recommendations of the independent monitoring committee.